Modular construction is a process to illustrate the use of factory made pre-engineered building parts that are transported to site and assembled as large volumetric components or as significant elements of a building.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Modular Construction in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Modular Construction Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 137 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

ACS Group

Skanska AB

Komatsu

LARSEN & TOUBRO

Balfour Beatty

Kiewit Corporation

Taisei Corporation

Red Sea Housing

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Walls

Roof & Floors

Columns & Beams

Other Product Types

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Modular Construction market.

Chapter 1: Describe Modular Construction Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Modular Construction Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Modular Construction Tablet, in 2015 and 2022.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2022.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Modular Construction Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2022.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Modular Construction market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2012 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Modular Construction sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

