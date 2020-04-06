Marine Big Data Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2019-2025
Some of the major players in the global marine big data market with the significant developments are Teradata, Splunk, Inc., AIMS-Sinay, Oceanwise, Intertrust Technologies Corporation, MarineFIND, BigOceanData, Avenca Limited, BMT Group Ltd., Datameer Inc. Databricks Inc., Nautical Control Solutions, LP, Ocean Networks Canada, Smart Ocean and Open Ocean among others.
Market Segmentation:
Marine Big Data Market Analysis, by Component
- Software
- Data Analytics
- Data Collection
- Data Discovery and Visualization
- Data Management
- Services
- Consulting
- System Integration
- Operation and Maintenance
Marine Big Data Market Analysis, by Application
- Renewable Energy
- Oil and Gas
- Fishery
- Whale Watching
- Marine Protected Area
- Marine Traffic
- Dredging
- Harbor
- Offshore Construction
- Others
Marine Big Data Market Analysis, by Data Source
- Environmental
- Oceanographic
- Geological Data
- Economic
- Others
Marine Big Data Market Analysis, by Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- The U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle-East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
