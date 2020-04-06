As per the latest report by IMARC Group, entitled “Laboratory Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast by 2024”, the global laboratory automation market reached a value of US$ 4.55 Billion in 2018. Laboratory automation uses devices and software to increase the efficiency of scientific research in laboratories through automated systems. These systems usually comprise robots, conveyor systems, machine vision, and computer hardware and software to improve the safety and accuracy of sample management. They also assist in real-time analysis by eliminating human errors and considerably reducing the human workload as well. Automation of steps like storing, sorting, decapping, recapping, retrieval, accessioning and centrifugation saves time and improves the efficacy of the research procedure. Additionally, laboratory automation aids to enhance the testing capacity and workflow, reduce cost per test, and minimize turnaround time.

Market Trends:

A rising number of retiring professionals along with the decreasing number of accredited training programs have led a shortage of skilled employees in laboratories. As a result, a shift toward automation has been witnessed to maintain the inflow of samples with reduced chances of errors. Apart from this, the utilization of automated systems in laboratories has also increased the productivity of drug discovery process. Furthermore, governments of several countries are investing in research and development (R&D) to enhance the existing research and develop new dimensions in the field. For instance, governments have undertaken initiatives to increase test speeds and reduce cost inputs across automated laboratories. Similarly, the commercialization of automated specimen separation technique that uses automated centrifugal force on the blood specimen is further expected to bolster the market growth. On account of the aforementioned factors, the global laboratory automation market size is anticipated to reach US$ 6.20 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2024.

Market Breakup by Type:

Modular Automation

Whole Lab Automation

Amongst these, modular automation represents the most popular product type.

Market Breakup by Equipment and Software Type:

Automated Clinical

Drug Discovery Laboratory Systems.

Currently, automated clinical laboratory systems account for the majority of the overall market share.

Market Breakup by End User:

Biotechnology

Pharmaceutical

Hospitals and Diagnostic laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Market Region Summary:

On the geographical front, North America accounts for the dominant market share. Other major regions include Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with the key player being:

Danaher

PerkinElmer

Tecan Group

Thermo Fisher

Abbott Diagnostics

Agilent Technologies

Aurora Biomed

Becton

Dickinson and Company

BioMérieux

Biotek Instruments

Brooks Automation

Cerner

Eppendorf

Hamilton Storage Technologies

Lab Vantage Solutions

Labware

Olympus

Qiagen

Roche Holding

Siemens Healthcare.

