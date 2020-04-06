This report studies the global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The growth of the market is driven by various factors such as the awareness among the people toward the harmful impact of e-waste generated, need for data security to protect confidential data, and the growing number of initiatives taken by various governments to implement effective IT asset disposition processes to safeguard the environment.

Mobile devices asset type market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE

IBM

ARROW ELECTRONICS

DELL

SIMS RECYCLING SOLUTIONS

IRON MOUNTAIN

APTO SOLUTION

TBS INDUSTRIES

ITRENEW

TES-AMM (SINGAPORE) PTE

LIFESPAN INTERNATIONAL

CLOUDBLUE TECHNOLOGIES

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

De-Manufacturing and Recycling

Remarketing and Value Recovery

Data Destruction/Data Sanitization

Market segment by Application, split into

Education Authorities

The Medical Industry

Aerospace Defense

Public Sector, Government Offices

Manufacturing

Entertainment

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Manufacturers

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)

1.1 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Overview

1.1.1 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market by Type

1.3.1 De-Manufacturing and Recycling

1.3.2 Remarketing and Value Recovery

1.3.3 Data Destruction/Data Sanitization

1.4 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Education Authorities

1.4.2 The Medical Industry

1.4.3 Aerospace Defense

1.4.4 Public Sector, Government Offices

1.4.5 Manufacturing

1.4.6 Entertainment

1.4.7 Other

Chapter Two: Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRI

Continued….

