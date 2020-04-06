This report studies the global Iris Recognition market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Iris Recognition market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Iris recognition technology is based on the iris in the eyes for identification, applied to security equipment (such as access control), and places with high confidentiality requirements.

The iris recognition market is expected to grow at a rapid pace in most of the regions in the world due to growing concerns of every country towards the safety and security of citizens and the focus of players for incorporating the technology in various application areas such as government, military & defense, healthcare, banking & finance, consumer electronics, travel & immigration, and so on.

In 2017, the global Iris Recognition market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

3M

IRIS ID

IRITECH

BIOENABLE TECHNOLOGIES

SRI INTERNATIONAL

SAFRAN

SMARTMATIC

IRISGUARD

CROSSMATCH TECHNOLOGIES

EYELOCK

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Military, defense

medical

Banking, finance

Consumer electronics

Administration of travel and national entry and exit

The car

other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Iris Recognition in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Iris Recognition are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Iris Recognition Manufacturers

Iris Recognition Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Iris Recognition Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Iris Recognition market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

