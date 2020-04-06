A new research report titled “Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast by 2024” by IMARC Group estimates that the global IVA market was worth US$ 2.2 Billion in 2018. Intelligent virtual assistant refers to a software agent based on artificial intelligence, which helps in performing several tasks for an individual. In order to enhance the user interface, it emulates human interaction and is integrated with gadgets like smartphones, tablets, portable speakers, smart-watches, etc. As the majority of intelligent virtual assistants employ online resources for answering user’s queries, they do not work without an internet connection. Some of the widely used intelligent virtual assistants include Google Assistant, Apple’s Siri, Amazon Alexa and Microsoft Cortana.

Market Trends: Social media offers marketing platform to the developers for introducing intelligent virtual assistant amongst consumers. This coupled with a strong penetration of smartphones has propelled the intelligent virtual assistant market growth. Technological advancements have led to a significant shift from analogue to digital technologies in a number of organisations, thereby widening the market opportunities. Other factors such as reduced cost of customer service operations and robust dependence on the internet have further resulted in increased usage of Intelligent virtual assistant among the younger generation. However, the voice recognition is yet to improve amongst several Intelligent virtual assistant technologies. Moreover, its initial price acts as one of the factors impeding the market growth. Looking Forward by IMARC group, the report further anticipates the market size of intelligent virtual assistant to cross US$ 11.3 Billion by 2024, at a projected CAGR of 31% over the forecast period.

Market Breakup by Application:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Travel

Retail

Government

Education

Others

Market Breakup by Product:

Chatbots

IVA Smart Speakers

Chatbots currently represent the most widely used product.

Market Breakup by Type:

Rule-Based

Conversational AI Based

Rule-based intelligent virtual assistants exhibit a clear dominance in the market.

Market Breakup by Technology:

Text-Based

Text-to-speech

Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR)

Others

Text-to-speech technology currently accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Market Region Summary:

On a geographical front, North America enjoys a top position in the global intelligent virtual assistant market, accounting for the biggest market share. North America is followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly fragmented and surrounded by numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. There is an rigid competition in the market which makes it hard for small players to survive.

Some of the leading players operating in the market include:

Microsoft

Nuance Communications

Samsung Electronics

Alphabet

Apple

Amazon

International Business Machines (IBM)

Baidu

Blackberry

Inbenta Technologies

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

We are updating our research report 2020-2025. If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc.. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

