HPP is a non-thermal, post-package pasteurization process used on foods in the refrigerated supply chain. It requires foods that have some level of water activity, mostly air-free, and packaging that can accommodate at least 15% compression (i.e. plastics). Foods must remain in cold supply chain (4°C) during processing and distribution.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment in 2017.

The worldwide market for High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.7% over the next five years, will reach 850 million US$ in 2024, from 490 million US$ in 2020, according to a new research study.

High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 117 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Hiperbaric

Thyssenkrupp (Uhde)

Avure Technologies

Kobe Steel

MULTIVAC

Baotou KeFa

Market Segment by Type, covers:

＜50L

50-200L (including 200L)

200-400L (including 400L)

＞400L

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat products

Juices and other beverages

Seafood

Biotechnology

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment market.

Chapter 1: Describe High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Tablet, in 2015 and 2022.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2022.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2022.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2012 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

