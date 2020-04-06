High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) are included:

Competitive Dynamics

Companies such as Microsoft Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd., SAS Institute, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Teradata Corporation, Cisco systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle Corporation, Red Hat Inc., Dell Inc., Cray Inc., Juniper Networks, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and ATOS SE, active in theglobal High Performance Computing (HPC) & High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market have beenprofiled in this study. Details such as business overview, geographical presence, and revenue along with strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiles.Market revenue share (in terms of US$ Mn and %) has also been provided for players as profiled in the report.

Market Segmentation: Global High Performance Computing (HPC) & High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market

HPC & HPDA Market, by Component

Hardware Server HPC Server HFDA Server Storage

Software (Applications and platform)

Services

Network

Cloud

HPC & HPDA Market, by Industry Application

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Energy &Utilities

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Professional Services

Manufacturing

Automotive

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transport & Logistics

Government

Defense

Media & Entertainment

Education

Others (Geo science, Weather)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the HPC & HPDA market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



