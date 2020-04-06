Golf Shaft is used to play golf.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Golf Shaft in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Golf Shaft technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Golf Shaft is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 730 million US$ in 2024, from 630 million US$ in 2020, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Golf Shaft Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 118 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

True Temper (US)

Mitsubishi (JP)

Fujikura (USA)

Nippon Shaft (JP)

Paderson Shafts (Taiwan)

Honma (JP)

Graphite Design (JP)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

L Flex (Ladies)

R Flex (Regular)

S Flex (Stiff)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Female

Male

Childrenren

