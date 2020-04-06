As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Voice and Speech Recognition Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025” Voice and speech recognition is a technology that aids in receiving, interpreting and carrying out a spoken command. It translates commands into electrical signals, converts them into codes and sends them back in a digital format for execution. This technology has been introduced in most mobile devices on account of improvements in the network connectivity.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/voice-speech-recognition-market/requestsample

The increasing demand for electronic devices, along with advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, represents one of the key factors driving the voice and speech recognition market growth. Furthermore, it is also employed in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector for providing high-level security. Other than this, it finds applications in the healthcare industry for improving the operational efficiency of the workforce and reducing the response time for caregivers. These factors collectively are expected to create a positive influence on the market growth in the upcoming years.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/voice-speech-recognition-market

Report Coverage :

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Technology : Voice Recognition Speech Recognition

Market Breakup by Deployment Mode : On Cloud On-Premises/Embedded

Market Breakup by Delivery Methods : Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Non-Artificial Intelligence Based

Market Breakup by End-Use : Automotive Enterprise Consumer Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Government Retail Healthcare Others

Market Breakup Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Nuance Communication, Microsoft, Google, Inc., IBM, Baidu, Inc., Facebook, Inc., Apple, Inc., Amazon, Inc., Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, M2SYSLLC, Sensory, BioTrust ID B.V., Voicebox Technologies, etc.

Browse Related Report

https://www.imarcgroup.com/trade-finance-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/paper-bags-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.