Global Voice and Speech Recognition Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2025 IMARC Group
As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Voice and Speech Recognition Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025” Voice and speech recognition is a technology that aids in receiving, interpreting and carrying out a spoken command. It translates commands into electrical signals, converts them into codes and sends them back in a digital format for execution. This technology has been introduced in most mobile devices on account of improvements in the network connectivity.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/voice-speech-recognition-market/requestsample
The increasing demand for electronic devices, along with advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, represents one of the key factors driving the voice and speech recognition market growth. Furthermore, it is also employed in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector for providing high-level security. Other than this, it finds applications in the healthcare industry for improving the operational efficiency of the workforce and reducing the response time for caregivers. These factors collectively are expected to create a positive influence on the market growth in the upcoming years.
Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/voice-speech-recognition-market
Report Coverage:
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Breakup by Technology:
- Voice Recognition
- Speech Recognition
- Market Breakup by Deployment Mode:
- On Cloud
- On-Premises/Embedded
- Market Breakup by Delivery Methods:
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based
- Non-Artificial Intelligence Based
- Market Breakup by End-Use:
- Automotive
- Enterprise
- Consumer
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Government
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Others
- Market Breakup Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Nuance Communication, Microsoft, Google, Inc., IBM, Baidu, Inc., Facebook, Inc., Apple, Inc., Amazon, Inc., Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, M2SYSLLC, Sensory, BioTrust ID B.V., Voicebox Technologies, etc.
Browse Related Report
https://www.imarcgroup.com/trade-finance-market
https://www.imarcgroup.com/paper-bags-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Latest posts by elena (see all)
- Global Voice and Speech Recognition Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2025 IMARC Group - April 6, 2020
- Test Environment as a Service Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025 - April 6, 2020
- Sleep Apnea Devices Market Report 2020: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development 2025 - April 3, 2020