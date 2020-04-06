Global Visual Content Market 2020: Size, Share, Analysis, New Innovation, Top Key Players, Growth Segments & Forecast to 2024
The Global Visual Content Market Research Report is accurate as well as the professional study of several business perspectives such as key geographies, major key players, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The research report on the Visual Content market provides a complete analysis of several business aspects such as recent technological developments, global market trends, market size, share, as well as new innovations. Moreover, the analytical information about the Visual Content market has complied through several data exploratory techniques which include primary and secondary research. In addition, an expert team of market forecasters also focuses on the number of static and dynamic aspects of the global Visual Content market.
This report has been segregated according to several market segments as well as sub-segments that are associated with the global market. In addition, the Visual Content market report contains a comprehensive analysis of the various factors which are influencing the business across the globe. Moreover, the report on the Visual Content market provides complete data pertaining to commercialization aspects, market size, as well as revenue estimation of the global Visual Content market. The Visual Content market report also includes an accurate evaluation of several business verticals. Likewise, the report caters to a complete summary of the basic overview of the Visual Content market, current status of the market, industry size, and the revenue as well as volume parameters of the global Visual Content market.
According to this study, over the next five years the Visual Content market will register a 16.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8060.1 million by 2024, from US$ 4417.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Visual Content business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Visual Content market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Visual Content value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Images Visual Content
Video Visual Content
Infographics Visual Content
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Editorial
Commercial Use
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Shutterstock
AP Images
123RF
Dreamstime
Fotolia
Getty Images
Depositphotos
Story & Heart
Alamy
Storyblocks
Dissolve
Unsplash
Pond5
Photofolio
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Visual Content market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Visual Content market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Visual Content players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Visual Content with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Visual Content submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Visual Content Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Visual Content Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Visual Content Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Visual Content Segment by Type
2.2.1 Images Visual Content
2.2.3 Infographics Visual Content
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Visual Content Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Visual Content Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Visual Content Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Visual Content Segment by Application
2.4.1 Editorial
2.4.2 Commercial Use
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Visual Content Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Visual Content Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Visual Content Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Visual Content by Players
3.1 Global Visual Content Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Visual Content Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Visual Content Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Visual Content Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Visual Content by Regions
4.1 Visual Content Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Visual Content Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Visual Content Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Visual Content Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Visual Content Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Visual Content Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Visual Content Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Visual Content Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Visual Content Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Visual Content Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Visual Content Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Visual Content by Countries
7.2 Europe Visual Content Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Visual Content Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Visual Content by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Visual Content Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Visual Content Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Visual Content Market Forecast
10.1 Global Visual Content Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Visual Content Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Visual Content Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Visual Content Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Visual Content Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Shutterstock
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Visual Content Product Offered
11.1.3 Shutterstock Visual Content Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Shutterstock News
11.2 AP Images
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Visual Content Product Offered
11.2.3 AP Images Visual Content Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 AP Images News
11.3 123RF
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Visual Content Product Offered
11.3.3 123RF Visual Content Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 123RF News
11.4 Dreamstime
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Visual Content Product Offered
11.4.3 Dreamstime Visual Content Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Dreamstime News
11.5 Fotolia
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Visual Content Product Offered
11.5.3 Fotolia Visual Content Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Fotolia News
11.6 Getty Images
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Visual Content Product Offered
11.6.3 Getty Images Visual Content Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Getty Images News
11.7 Depositphotos
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Visual Content Product Offered
11.7.3 Depositphotos Visual Content Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Depositphotos News
11.8 Story & Heart
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Visual Content Product Offered
11.8.3 Story & Heart Visual Content Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Story & Heart News
11.9 Alamy
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Visual Content Product Offered
11.9.3 Alamy Visual Content Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Alamy News
11.10 Storyblocks
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Visual Content Product Offered
11.10.3 Storyblocks Visual Content Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Storyblocks News
11.11 Dissolve
11.12 Unsplash
11.13 Pond5
11.14 Photofolio
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
