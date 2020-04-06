The Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Research Report is accurate as well as the professional study of several business perspectives such as key geographies, major key players, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The research report on the Vessel Traffic Management market provides a complete analysis of several business aspects such as recent technological developments, global market trends, market size, share, as well as new innovations. Moreover, the analytical information about the Vessel Traffic Management market has complied through several data exploratory techniques which include primary and secondary research. In addition, an expert team of market forecasters also focuses on the number of static and dynamic aspects of the global Vessel Traffic Management market.

This report has been segregated according to several market segments as well as sub-segments that are associated with the global market. In addition, the Vessel Traffic Management market report contains a comprehensive analysis of the various factors which are influencing the business across the globe. Moreover, the report on the Vessel Traffic Management market provides complete data pertaining to commercialization aspects, market size, as well as revenue estimation of the global Vessel Traffic Management market. The Vessel Traffic Management market report also includes an accurate evaluation of several business verticals. Likewise, the report caters to a complete summary of the basic overview of the Vessel Traffic Management market, current status of the market, industry size, and the revenue as well as volume parameters of the global Vessel Traffic Management market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Vessel Traffic Management market will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 464.8 million by 2024, from US$ 343.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Vessel Traffic Management business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Vessel Traffic Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Vessel Traffic Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

INS

NAS

TOS

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Port Management

Coastal Management

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Kongsberg Gruppen

L3 Technologies

Transas

Leonardo

Saab

Thales Group

Tokyo Keiki

Indra Sistemas

Kelvin Hughes

Rolta India

Signalis

Vissim

Terma

Frequentis

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vessel Traffic Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Vessel Traffic Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vessel Traffic Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vessel Traffic Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Vessel Traffic Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Vessel Traffic Management Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Vessel Traffic Management Segment by Type

2.2.1 INS

2.2.2 INS

2.2.3 TOS

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Vessel Traffic Management Segment by Application

2.4.1 Port Management

2.4.2 Coastal Management

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Vessel Traffic Management by Players

3.1 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Vessel Traffic Management Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Vessel Traffic Management by Regions

4.1 Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Vessel Traffic Management Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Vessel Traffic Management Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Vessel Traffic Management Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Vessel Traffic Management Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Vessel Traffic Management by Countries

7.2 Europe Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Vessel Traffic Management by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Forecast

10.1 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Vessel Traffic Management Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Vessel Traffic Management Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Vessel Traffic Management Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Vessel Traffic Management Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Kongsberg Gruppen

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Vessel Traffic Management Product Offered

11.1.3 Kongsberg Gruppen Vessel Traffic Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Kongsberg Gruppen News

11.2 L3 Technologies

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Vessel Traffic Management Product Offered

11.2.3 L3 Technologies Vessel Traffic Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 L3 Technologies News

11.3 Transas

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Vessel Traffic Management Product Offered

11.3.3 Transas Vessel Traffic Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Transas News

11.4 Leonardo

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Vessel Traffic Management Product Offered

11.4.3 Leonardo Vessel Traffic Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Leonardo News

11.5 Saab

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Vessel Traffic Management Product Offered

11.5.3 Saab Vessel Traffic Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Saab News

11.6 Thales Group

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Vessel Traffic Management Product Offered

11.6.3 Thales Group Vessel Traffic Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Thales Group News

11.7 Tokyo Keiki

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Vessel Traffic Management Product Offered

11.7.3 Tokyo Keiki Vessel Traffic Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Tokyo Keiki News

11.8 Indra Sistemas

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Vessel Traffic Management Product Offered

11.8.3 Indra Sistemas Vessel Traffic Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Indra Sistemas News

11.9 Kelvin Hughes

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Vessel Traffic Management Product Offered

11.9.3 Kelvin Hughes Vessel Traffic Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Kelvin Hughes News

11.10 Rolta India

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Vessel Traffic Management Product Offered

11.10.3 Rolta India Vessel Traffic Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Rolta India News

11.11 Signalis

11.12 Vissim

11.13 Terma

11.14 Frequentis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

