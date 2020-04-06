The Global Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Research Report is accurate as well as the professional study of several business perspectives such as key geographies, major key players, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The research report on the Terahertz (THz) Technology market provides a complete analysis of several business aspects such as recent technological developments, global market trends, market size, share, as well as new innovations. Moreover, the analytical information about the Terahertz (THz) Technology market has complied through several data exploratory techniques which include primary and secondary research. In addition, an expert team of market forecasters also focuses on the number of static and dynamic aspects of the global Terahertz (THz) Technology market.

This report has been segregated according to several market segments as well as sub-segments that are associated with the global market. In addition, the Terahertz (THz) Technology market report contains a comprehensive analysis of the various factors which are influencing the business across the globe. Moreover, the report on the Terahertz (THz) Technology market provides complete data pertaining to commercialization aspects, market size, as well as revenue estimation of the global Terahertz (THz) Technology market. The Terahertz (THz) Technology market report also includes an accurate evaluation of several business verticals. Likewise, the report caters to a complete summary of the basic overview of the Terahertz (THz) Technology market, current status of the market, industry size, and the revenue as well as volume parameters of the global Terahertz (THz) Technology market.

Terahertz (THz) frequency range (0.1 THz — 3 THz) is the last span within the whole electromagnetic wave spectrum, At the same time it is well known that this frequency range has incredibly fascinating prospects for many applications. THz radiation exhibits three unique properties, which stimulate development of the whole terahertz industry. The major advantage of terahertz waves (of sub-terahertz frequency range 0.1 THz — 0.3 THz) is that many materials which block visible and IR spectra, appear to be transparent in the terahertz region. The terahertz range is a part of the electromagnetic spectrum between microwaves and infrared with a frequency of one billion oscillations per second. The so-called terahertz gap was an issue for many years as there were no practical radiation sources for this part of the spectrum until well into the 1990s. Due to its special properties, terahertz radiation has become an important technology of the future: it can be used to detect concealed explosives or drugs and it can identify which substances are flowing through a plastic pipe. It is capable of monitoring the thickness of a layer in a nondestructive manner and visualizing material flaws in ceramics or plastics. Due to its low energy characteristics, terahertz radiation is non-hazardous for humans and animals.

Terahertz (THz) Technology is widely used in Laboratory Research, Medical & Healthcare, Military and Homeland Security and Industrial Non-Destructive Testing (NDT). According to the report data, 53.11% of the market demand for Terahertz (THz) Technology in the field of Laboratory Research in 2018.

Terahertz (THz) Technology is divided into Terahertz Imaging, Terahertz Spectroscopy and Terahertz Communication Systems. Terahertz Imaging plays an important role in terahertz technology, with a market share approaching 64.85% in 2018.

In short, the Terahertz (THz) Technology industry will continue to be a relatively fast-growing industry in the coming years. There are many opportunities for sales of terahertz imaging inspections, and more companies will enter the industry, especially in developing countries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Terahertz (THz) Technology market will register a 25.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 932 million by 2024, from US$ 302.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Terahertz (THz) Technology business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Terahertz (THz) Technology market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Terahertz (THz) Technology value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Terahertz Imaging

Terahertz Spectroscopy

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Laboratory Research

Medical & Healthcare

Military and Homeland Security

Industrial Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Brainware Terahertz Information

Advantest Corporation

Hübner GmbH & Co. KG

Daheng New Epoch Technology

Toptica Photonics AG

Luna Innovations Incorporated

TeraView

Bruker

Terasense Group Inc.

Menlo Systems GmbH

EKSPLA

Microtech Instrument Inc

Insight Product

Traycer

BATOP GmbH

Asqella

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Terahertz (THz) Technology market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Terahertz (THz) Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Terahertz (THz) Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Terahertz (THz) Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Terahertz (THz) Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Terahertz (THz) Technology Segment by Type

2.2.1 Terahertz Imaging

2.2.2 Terahertz Spectroscopy

2.2.3 Terahertz Communication Systems

2.3 Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Terahertz (THz) Technology Segment by Application

2.4.1 Laboratory Research

2.4.2 Medical & Healthcare

2.4.3 Military and Homeland Security

2.4.4 Industrial Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)

2.5 Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Terahertz (THz) Technology by Players

3.1 Global Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Terahertz (THz) Technology Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Terahertz (THz) Technology by Regions

4.1 Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Terahertz (THz) Technology by Countries

7.2 Europe Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Terahertz (THz) Technology by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Forecast

10.1 Global Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Terahertz (THz) Technology Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Terahertz (THz) Technology Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Terahertz (THz) Technology Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Terahertz (THz) Technology Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Brainware Terahertz Information

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Terahertz (THz) Technology Product Offered

11.1.3 Brainware Terahertz Information Terahertz (THz) Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Brainware Terahertz Information News

11.2 Advantest Corporation

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Terahertz (THz) Technology Product Offered

11.2.3 Advantest Corporation Terahertz (THz) Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Advantest Corporation News

11.3 Hübner GmbH & Co. KG

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Terahertz (THz) Technology Product Offered

11.3.3 Hübner GmbH & Co. KG Terahertz (THz) Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Hübner GmbH & Co. KG News

11.4 Daheng New Epoch Technology

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Terahertz (THz) Technology Product Offered

11.4.3 Daheng New Epoch Technology Terahertz (THz) Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Daheng New Epoch Technology News

11.5 Toptica Photonics AG

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Terahertz (THz) Technology Product Offered

11.5.3 Toptica Photonics AG Terahertz (THz) Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Toptica Photonics AG News

11.6 Luna Innovations Incorporated

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Terahertz (THz) Technology Product Offered

11.6.3 Luna Innovations Incorporated Terahertz (THz) Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Luna Innovations Incorporated News

11.7 TeraView

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Terahertz (THz) Technology Product Offered

11.7.3 TeraView Terahertz (THz) Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 TeraView News

11.8 Bruker

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Terahertz (THz) Technology Product Offered

11.8.3 Bruker Terahertz (THz) Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Bruker News

11.9 Terasense Group Inc.

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Terahertz (THz) Technology Product Offered

11.9.3 Terasense Group Inc. Terahertz (THz) Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Terasense Group Inc. News

11.10 Menlo Systems GmbH

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Terahertz (THz) Technology Product Offered

11.10.3 Menlo Systems GmbH Terahertz (THz) Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Menlo Systems GmbH News

11.11 EKSPLA

11.12 Microtech Instrument Inc

11.13 Insight Product

11.14 Traycer

11.15 BATOP GmbH

11.16 Asqella

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

