Global Terahertz (THz) Technology Market 2020: Growth Rate, Key Drivers, Market Restraints, Future Trends, Opportunities and Challenges Till 2024
The Global Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Research Report is accurate as well as the professional study of several business perspectives such as key geographies, major key players, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The research report on the Terahertz (THz) Technology market provides a complete analysis of several business aspects such as recent technological developments, global market trends, market size, share, as well as new innovations. Moreover, the analytical information about the Terahertz (THz) Technology market has complied through several data exploratory techniques which include primary and secondary research. In addition, an expert team of market forecasters also focuses on the number of static and dynamic aspects of the global Terahertz (THz) Technology market.
This report has been segregated according to several market segments as well as sub-segments that are associated with the global market. In addition, the Terahertz (THz) Technology market report contains a comprehensive analysis of the various factors which are influencing the business across the globe. Moreover, the report on the Terahertz (THz) Technology market provides complete data pertaining to commercialization aspects, market size, as well as revenue estimation of the global Terahertz (THz) Technology market. The Terahertz (THz) Technology market report also includes an accurate evaluation of several business verticals. Likewise, the report caters to a complete summary of the basic overview of the Terahertz (THz) Technology market, current status of the market, industry size, and the revenue as well as volume parameters of the global Terahertz (THz) Technology market.
Terahertz (THz) frequency range (0.1 THz — 3 THz) is the last span within the whole electromagnetic wave spectrum, At the same time it is well known that this frequency range has incredibly fascinating prospects for many applications. THz radiation exhibits three unique properties, which stimulate development of the whole terahertz industry. The major advantage of terahertz waves (of sub-terahertz frequency range 0.1 THz — 0.3 THz) is that many materials which block visible and IR spectra, appear to be transparent in the terahertz region. The terahertz range is a part of the electromagnetic spectrum between microwaves and infrared with a frequency of one billion oscillations per second. The so-called terahertz gap was an issue for many years as there were no practical radiation sources for this part of the spectrum until well into the 1990s. Due to its special properties, terahertz radiation has become an important technology of the future: it can be used to detect concealed explosives or drugs and it can identify which substances are flowing through a plastic pipe. It is capable of monitoring the thickness of a layer in a nondestructive manner and visualizing material flaws in ceramics or plastics. Due to its low energy characteristics, terahertz radiation is non-hazardous for humans and animals.
Terahertz (THz) Technology is widely used in Laboratory Research, Medical & Healthcare, Military and Homeland Security and Industrial Non-Destructive Testing (NDT). According to the report data, 53.11% of the market demand for Terahertz (THz) Technology in the field of Laboratory Research in 2018.
Terahertz (THz) Technology is divided into Terahertz Imaging, Terahertz Spectroscopy and Terahertz Communication Systems. Terahertz Imaging plays an important role in terahertz technology, with a market share approaching 64.85% in 2018.
In short, the Terahertz (THz) Technology industry will continue to be a relatively fast-growing industry in the coming years. There are many opportunities for sales of terahertz imaging inspections, and more companies will enter the industry, especially in developing countries.
According to this study, over the next five years the Terahertz (THz) Technology market will register a 25.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 932 million by 2024, from US$ 302.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Terahertz (THz) Technology business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Terahertz (THz) Technology market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Terahertz (THz) Technology value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Terahertz Imaging
Terahertz Spectroscopy
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Laboratory Research
Medical & Healthcare
Military and Homeland Security
Industrial Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Brainware Terahertz Information
Advantest Corporation
Hübner GmbH & Co. KG
Daheng New Epoch Technology
Toptica Photonics AG
Luna Innovations Incorporated
TeraView
Bruker
Terasense Group Inc.
Menlo Systems GmbH
EKSPLA
Microtech Instrument Inc
Insight Product
Traycer
BATOP GmbH
Asqella
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Terahertz (THz) Technology market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Terahertz (THz) Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Terahertz (THz) Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Terahertz (THz) Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Terahertz (THz) Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
