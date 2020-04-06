This report studies the global Real Time Location System (RTLS) market, analyzes and researches the Real Time Location System (RTLS) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like: Stanley Healthcare, Ekahau, Zebra Technologies, CenTrak, IBM, Intelleflex, Awarepoint Corporation, Versus Technology, TeleTracking, Ubisense Group, Savi Technology, Identec Solutions, AiRISTA, Sonitor Technologies, Elpas, Axcess International, Essensium, GE Healthcare, TimeDomain, BeSpoon, Intelligent Insites, Mojix, PINC Solutions, Plus Location Systems, Radianse, RF Technologies, ThingMagic,Locaris,SCHMIDT,KINGDOES

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Market segment by Application, Real Time Location System (RTLS) can be split into

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Real Time Location System (RTLS)

1.1 Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Real Time Location System (RTLS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market by Type

1.3.1 RFID

1.3.2 Wi-Fi

1.3.3 Ultrasound

1.3.4 Infrared

1.3.5 Zigbee

1.3.6 Ultra Wide Band (UWB)

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Healthcare

1.4.2 Transportation and Logistics

1.4.3 Industrial Manufacturing

1.4.4 Process Industries

1.4.5 Government and Defense

1.4.6 Retail

1.4.7 Education

1.4.8 Others

Chapter Two: Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Stanley Healthcare

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Real Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Ekahau

Continued….

