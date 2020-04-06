Global Precision Agriculture Technology Market 2020: Key Features, Multiple Services, Technology, Demand, Top-Companies, Business Opportunities & Regional Outlook Till 2024
The Global Precision Agriculture Technology Market Research Report is accurate as well as the professional study of several business perspectives such as key geographies, major key players, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The research report on the Precision Agriculture Technology market provides a complete analysis of several business aspects such as recent technological developments, global market trends, market size, share, as well as new innovations. Moreover, the analytical information about the Precision Agriculture Technology market has complied through several data exploratory techniques which include primary and secondary research. In addition, an expert team of market forecasters also focuses on the number of static and dynamic aspects of the global Precision Agriculture Technology market.
This report has been segregated according to several market segments as well as sub-segments that are associated with the global market. In addition, the Precision Agriculture Technology market report contains a comprehensive analysis of the various factors which are influencing the business across the globe. Moreover, the report on the Precision Agriculture Technology market provides complete data pertaining to commercialization aspects, market size, as well as revenue estimation of the global Precision Agriculture Technology market. The Precision Agriculture Technology market report also includes an accurate evaluation of several business verticals. Likewise, the report caters to a complete summary of the basic overview of the Precision Agriculture Technology market, current status of the market, industry size, and the revenue as well as volume parameters of the global Precision Agriculture Technology market.
According to this study, over the next five years the Precision Agriculture Technology market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Precision Agriculture Technology business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Precision Agriculture Technology market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Precision Agriculture Technology value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Guidance System
Remote Sensing
Variable Rate Technology (VRT)
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Farmland & Farms
Agricultural Cooperatives
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Motorola
Monsanto Company
IRRIOT
Precision Irrigation
CropMetrics LLC
SST(Proagrica)
Valmont Industries
Trimble Agriculture
Dickey-John Corporation
CropX
Ag Leader Technology
Topcon Positioning Systems
Raven Industries
TeeJet Technologies
AgJunction
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Precision Agriculture Technology market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Precision Agriculture Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Precision Agriculture Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Precision Agriculture Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Precision Agriculture Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Precision Agriculture Technology Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Precision Agriculture Technology Segment by Type
2.2.1 Guidance System
2.2.2 Guidance System
2.2.3 Variable Rate Technology (VRT)
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Precision Agriculture Technology Segment by Application
2.4.1 Farmland & Farms
2.4.2 Agricultural Cooperatives
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Precision Agriculture Technology by Players
3.1 Global Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Precision Agriculture Technology Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Precision Agriculture Technology by Regions
4.1 Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Precision Agriculture Technology by Countries
7.2 Europe Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Precision Agriculture Technology by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Precision Agriculture Technology Market Forecast
10.1 Global Precision Agriculture Technology Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Precision Agriculture Technology Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Precision Agriculture Technology Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Precision Agriculture Technology Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Precision Agriculture Technology Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Motorola
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Precision Agriculture Technology Product Offered
11.1.3 Motorola Precision Agriculture Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Motorola News
11.2 Monsanto Company
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Precision Agriculture Technology Product Offered
11.2.3 Monsanto Company Precision Agriculture Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Monsanto Company News
11.3 IRRIOT
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Precision Agriculture Technology Product Offered
11.3.3 IRRIOT Precision Agriculture Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 IRRIOT News
11.4 Precision Irrigation
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Precision Agriculture Technology Product Offered
11.4.3 Precision Irrigation Precision Agriculture Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Precision Irrigation News
11.5 CropMetrics LLC
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Precision Agriculture Technology Product Offered
11.5.3 CropMetrics LLC Precision Agriculture Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 CropMetrics LLC News
11.6 SST(Proagrica)
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Precision Agriculture Technology Product Offered
11.6.3 SST(Proagrica) Precision Agriculture Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 SST(Proagrica) News
11.7 Valmont Industries
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Precision Agriculture Technology Product Offered
11.7.3 Valmont Industries Precision Agriculture Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Valmont Industries News
11.8 Trimble Agriculture
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Precision Agriculture Technology Product Offered
11.8.3 Trimble Agriculture Precision Agriculture Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Trimble Agriculture News
11.9 Dickey-John Corporation
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Precision Agriculture Technology Product Offered
11.9.3 Dickey-John Corporation Precision Agriculture Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Dickey-John Corporation News
11.10 CropX
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Precision Agriculture Technology Product Offered
11.10.3 CropX Precision Agriculture Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 CropX News
11.11 Ag Leader Technology
11.12 Topcon Positioning Systems
11.13 Raven Industries
11.14 TeeJet Technologies
11.15 AgJunction
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
