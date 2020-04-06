Global Payroll Outsourcing Market 2020: Size, Trends, Demand Growth, Business Opportunity, Top Brands Analysis and Regional Outlook till 2024
The Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Research Report is accurate as well as the professional study of several business perspectives such as key geographies, major key players, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The research report on the Payroll Outsourcing market provides a complete analysis of several business aspects such as recent technological developments, global market trends, market size, share, as well as new innovations. Moreover, the analytical information about the Payroll Outsourcing market has complied through several data exploratory techniques which include primary and secondary research. In addition, an expert team of market forecasters also focuses on the number of static and dynamic aspects of the global Payroll Outsourcing market.
This report has been segregated according to several market segments as well as sub-segments that are associated with the global market. In addition, the Payroll Outsourcing market report contains a comprehensive analysis of the various factors which are influencing the business across the globe. Moreover, the report on the Payroll Outsourcing market provides complete data pertaining to commercialization aspects, market size, as well as revenue estimation of the global Payroll Outsourcing market. The Payroll Outsourcing market report also includes an accurate evaluation of several business verticals. Likewise, the report caters to a complete summary of the basic overview of the Payroll Outsourcing market, current status of the market, industry size, and the revenue as well as volume parameters of the global Payroll Outsourcing market.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3845285
According to this study, over the next five years the Payroll Outsourcing market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11520 million by 2024, from US$ 9049.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Payroll Outsourcing business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Payroll Outsourcing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Payroll Outsourcing value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Full-Managed Outsourcing
Co-Managed Outsourcing
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Small Business
Midsized Business
Large Business
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ADP
Vision H.R.
Sage
Paychex
Gusto
Xerox
Infosys
Intuit
KPMG
Zalaris
NGA HR
BDO
Neeyamo
Deloitte
Immedis
Activpayroll
Excelity
Ascender
Aurion
CloudPay
TriNet
i-Admin
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Payroll Outsourcing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Payroll Outsourcing market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Payroll Outsourcing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Payroll Outsourcing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Payroll Outsourcing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-payroll-outsourcing-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Table of Contents
Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Payroll Outsourcing Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Payroll Outsourcing Segment by Type
2.2.1 Full-Managed Outsourcing
2.2.2 Full-Managed Outsourcing
2.3 Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Payroll Outsourcing Segment by Application
2.4.1 Small Business
2.4.2 Midsized Business
2.4.3 Large Business
2.5 Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Payroll Outsourcing by Players
3.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Payroll Outsourcing Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Payroll Outsourcing by Regions
4.1 Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Payroll Outsourcing by Countries
7.2 Europe Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Payroll Outsourcing by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Forecast
10.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Payroll Outsourcing Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Payroll Outsourcing Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Payroll Outsourcing Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 ADP
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Payroll Outsourcing Product Offered
11.1.3 ADP Payroll Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 ADP News
11.2 Vision H.R.
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Payroll Outsourcing Product Offered
11.2.3 Vision H.R. Payroll Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Vision H.R. News
11.3 Sage
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Payroll Outsourcing Product Offered
11.3.3 Sage Payroll Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Sage News
11.4 Paychex
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Payroll Outsourcing Product Offered
11.4.3 Paychex Payroll Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Paychex News
11.5 Gusto
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Payroll Outsourcing Product Offered
11.5.3 Gusto Payroll Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Gusto News
11.6 Xerox
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Payroll Outsourcing Product Offered
11.6.3 Xerox Payroll Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Xerox News
11.7 Infosys
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Payroll Outsourcing Product Offered
11.7.3 Infosys Payroll Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Infosys News
11.8 Intuit
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Payroll Outsourcing Product Offered
11.8.3 Intuit Payroll Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Intuit News
11.9 KPMG
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Payroll Outsourcing Product Offered
11.9.3 KPMG Payroll Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 KPMG News
11.10 Zalaris
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Payroll Outsourcing Product Offered
11.10.3 Zalaris Payroll Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Zalaris News
11.11 NGA HR
11.12 BDO
11.13 Neeyamo
11.14 Deloitte
11.15 Immedis
11.16 Activpayroll
11.17 Excelity
11.18 Ascender
11.19 Aurion
11.20 CloudPay
11.21 TriNet
11.22 i-Admin
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3845285
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- 2015-2027 Global Packaged Substation Market Research Report, Segment by Top Manufacturers, Industry Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Region - April 6, 2020
- 2015-2027 Global Industrial Ventilation Fan Market Research Report, Segment by Top Manufacturers, Industry Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Region - April 6, 2020
- 2015-2027 Global Gas Water Heaters Market Research Report, Segment by Top Manufacturers, Industry Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Region - April 6, 2020