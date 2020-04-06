The Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Research Report is accurate as well as the professional study of several business perspectives such as key geographies, major key players, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The research report on the Payroll Outsourcing market provides a complete analysis of several business aspects such as recent technological developments, global market trends, market size, share, as well as new innovations. Moreover, the analytical information about the Payroll Outsourcing market has complied through several data exploratory techniques which include primary and secondary research. In addition, an expert team of market forecasters also focuses on the number of static and dynamic aspects of the global Payroll Outsourcing market.

This report has been segregated according to several market segments as well as sub-segments that are associated with the global market. In addition, the Payroll Outsourcing market report contains a comprehensive analysis of the various factors which are influencing the business across the globe. Moreover, the report on the Payroll Outsourcing market provides complete data pertaining to commercialization aspects, market size, as well as revenue estimation of the global Payroll Outsourcing market. The Payroll Outsourcing market report also includes an accurate evaluation of several business verticals. Likewise, the report caters to a complete summary of the basic overview of the Payroll Outsourcing market, current status of the market, industry size, and the revenue as well as volume parameters of the global Payroll Outsourcing market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3845285

According to this study, over the next five years the Payroll Outsourcing market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11520 million by 2024, from US$ 9049.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Payroll Outsourcing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Payroll Outsourcing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Payroll Outsourcing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Full-Managed Outsourcing

Co-Managed Outsourcing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Small Business

Midsized Business

Large Business

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ADP

Vision H.R.

Sage

Paychex

Gusto

Xerox

Infosys

Intuit

KPMG

Zalaris

NGA HR

BDO

Neeyamo

Deloitte

Immedis

Activpayroll

Excelity

Ascender

Aurion

CloudPay

TriNet

i-Admin

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Payroll Outsourcing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Payroll Outsourcing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Payroll Outsourcing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Payroll Outsourcing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Payroll Outsourcing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-payroll-outsourcing-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Payroll Outsourcing Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Payroll Outsourcing Segment by Type

2.2.1 Full-Managed Outsourcing

2.2.2 Full-Managed Outsourcing

2.3 Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Payroll Outsourcing Segment by Application

2.4.1 Small Business

2.4.2 Midsized Business

2.4.3 Large Business

2.5 Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Payroll Outsourcing by Players

3.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Payroll Outsourcing Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Payroll Outsourcing by Regions

4.1 Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Payroll Outsourcing by Countries

7.2 Europe Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Payroll Outsourcing by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Forecast

10.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Payroll Outsourcing Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Payroll Outsourcing Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Payroll Outsourcing Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 ADP

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Payroll Outsourcing Product Offered

11.1.3 ADP Payroll Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 ADP News

11.2 Vision H.R.

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Payroll Outsourcing Product Offered

11.2.3 Vision H.R. Payroll Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Vision H.R. News

11.3 Sage

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Payroll Outsourcing Product Offered

11.3.3 Sage Payroll Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Sage News

11.4 Paychex

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Payroll Outsourcing Product Offered

11.4.3 Paychex Payroll Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Paychex News

11.5 Gusto

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Payroll Outsourcing Product Offered

11.5.3 Gusto Payroll Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Gusto News

11.6 Xerox

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Payroll Outsourcing Product Offered

11.6.3 Xerox Payroll Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Xerox News

11.7 Infosys

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Payroll Outsourcing Product Offered

11.7.3 Infosys Payroll Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Infosys News

11.8 Intuit

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Payroll Outsourcing Product Offered

11.8.3 Intuit Payroll Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Intuit News

11.9 KPMG

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Payroll Outsourcing Product Offered

11.9.3 KPMG Payroll Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 KPMG News

11.10 Zalaris

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Payroll Outsourcing Product Offered

11.10.3 Zalaris Payroll Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Zalaris News

11.11 NGA HR

11.12 BDO

11.13 Neeyamo

11.14 Deloitte

11.15 Immedis

11.16 Activpayroll

11.17 Excelity

11.18 Ascender

11.19 Aurion

11.20 CloudPay

11.21 TriNet

11.22 i-Admin

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3845285

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155