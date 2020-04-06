Global Micro Mobile Data Center Market Overview

The Global Micro Mobile Data Center Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). According to IBM, about 90% of the data in the world today has been generated over the last two years. This data gets generated from multiple sources, such as sensors used to gather shopper information, posts on social media sites, digital pictures and videos, purchase transactions, and cell phone GPS signals, among others.

– Increase in IoT devices is set to increase the use of mico mobile data center. According to GSMA 2019 report, total IoT connections is set to reach 25.2 billion by 2012 from 9.1 billion in 2018.

– Increase in speed and volume of digital data generation is fuelling the growth of micro mobile data center. According to DOMO’s Data Never Sleeps 6.0 Report, Americans used 3138420 GB of internet data per minute and 3877140 google searches were done per minutes in 2018.

– Cryptojacking however, a new form of attack on data centres is challenging the market growth. Tesla was hit by this attack in 2018 where the attackers installed software that mined cryptocurrency.

Scope of the Global Micro Mobile Data Center Market Report

A micro mobile data center comprises a complete data center infrastructure in a single space, including electronic devices, patch fields, cable management, grounding/bonding, power, and copper/fiber cabling. Despite a multitude of components, it is sized to serve the demands of a manufacturing environment, thus gaining a competitive advantage over its traditional counterpart.

Key Market Trends

Retail Industry to Dominate the Market

– According to the most recent Shopping Index of Salesforce, e-commerce grew 17% in the third quarter in 2018, globally. In the US, the US Census Bureau reported that online commerce represented 9.6% of total retail and around 87% of the shoppers began their hunt in digital channels – up from 71% the prior year. This calls for increased use of data centers.

– Personalizing the shopping experience means customers’ transaction history to be recorded so that the retailer can provide recommendations. Due to the increasing number of shoppers, the need of data centers has become mandatory.

– With the use of the data center network, there is no need for retailers to worry about storing transaction and customer data at one place, which in turn increases the security of the data.

– An emerging economy like India, which is facing increasing participation from foreign and private players, is predicted to generate revenue worth USD 60 billion in retail by 2020, according to IBEF. This increased revenue and demand for retail sales will generate more data requiring efficient data centers.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Due to population growth and rise in e-commerce, Asia-Pacific is experiencing a surge in data generated from digital products and services.

– Government initiatives like Digital India, planned to be completed in 2019 and aimed at transforming the country into a digitally empowered economy, is set to contribute to the growth of micro data centers in India.

– Growth in cloud computing has led to expansion of micro mobile data center market in Asia. Infrastructure, connectivity, data, and cloud technology provider Pico announced continued expansion into the Asia Pacific (APAC) market in 2018.

– With the increased usage of the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data analytics, the construction of data centers has rocketed in recent years.

Competitive Landscape

The need for data management is encouraging companies like Schneider Electric, Dell and Huawei to increase their investments in data centers, thus augmenting the reliance on micro mobile data centers.

– March 2019 – Colo provider ScaleMatrix acquired Instant Data Centers, formerly Elliptical Mobile Solutions, an Arizona based micro modular data center manufacturer. ScaleMatrix recently launched a modular enclosure, so it will be incorporating Instant Data Centers modular designs into its enclosures.

– March 2019 – Vertiv and Switch, announced the completion of a licensing agreement for Switch’s hot and cold aisle containment technology and cooling systems. These licenses expand Vertiv’s portfolio of thermal management and integrated infrastructure solutions for large enterprise, micro colocation, and edge data centers.

