This report studies the global Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Device field testing professional service type is expected to gain maximum traction during the forecast period.

Mobile application testing services segment is projected to have the largest market size in IoT testing market during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

INFOSYS

CAPGEMINI

RAPID7

SMARTBEAR SOFTWARE

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

HCL TECHNOLOGIES

HAPPIEST MINDS TECHNOLOGIES

RAPIDVALUE SOLUTIONS

SAKSOFT

APICA SYSTEM

NOVACOAST

TRUSTWAVE HOLDINGS

IXIA

BEYOND SECURITY

AFOUR TECHNOLOGIES PVT

PRAETORIAN

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Functional

Performance

Network

Security

Compatibility

Usability

Market segment by Application, split into

Capillary Network Management

Intelligent Public Utilities

Vehicle On-Board Information System

Intelligent Manufacturing

Intelligent Medical Care

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Internet of Things (IoT) Testing in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Internet of Things (IoT) Testing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Manufacturers

Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

