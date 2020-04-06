GLOBAL INSECT PROTEIN FOR FOOD MARKET 2019-2024:PRODUCTS, APPLICATIONS, GROWING DEMAND, TRENDS, GROWTH RATE, KEY PLAYERS AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK
According to this study, over the next five years the Insect Protein for Food market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Insect Protein for Food business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Insect Protein for Food market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Insect Protein for Food value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Whole Insect
Powder
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Food
Beverage
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
AgriProtein
Jimini’s
EnviroFlight
Ÿnsect
Hexafly
Innovafeed
EntomoFarms
Protix
Protifarm
Aspire Food Group
Chapul Cricket Protein
Imago Insect Products
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Insect Protein for Food consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Insect Protein for Food market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Insect Protein for Food manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Insect Protein for Food with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Insect Protein for Food submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Insect Protein for Food Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Insect Protein for Food Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Insect Protein for Food Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Insect Protein for Food Segment by Type
2.2.1 Whole Insect
2.2.2 Powder
2.2.3 Others
2.3 Insect Protein for Food Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Insect Protein for Food Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Insect Protein for Food Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Insect Protein for Food Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Insect Protein for Food Segment by Application
2.4.1 Food
2.4.2 Beverage
2.5 Insect Protein for Food Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Insect Protein for Food Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Insect Protein for Food Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Insect Protein for Food Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Insect Protein for Food by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Insect Protein for Food Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Insect Protein for Food Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Insect Protein for Food Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Insect Protein for Food Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Insect Protein for Food Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Insect Protein for Food Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Insect Protein for Food Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Insect Protein for Food Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Insect Protein for Food Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Insect Protein for Food Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Insect Protein for Food by Regions
4.1 Insect Protein for Food by Regions
4.1.1 Global Insect Protein for Food Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Insect Protein for Food Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Insect Protein for Food Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Insect Protein for Food Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Insect Protein for Food Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Insect Protein for Food Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Insect Protein for Food Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Insect Protein for Food Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Insect Protein for Food Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Insect Protein for Food Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Insect Protein for Food Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Insect Protein for Food Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Insect Protein for Food Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Insect Protein for Food Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Insect Protein for Food Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Insect Protein for Food Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Insect Protein for Food by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Insect Protein for Food Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Insect Protein for Food Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Insect Protein for Food Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Insect Protein for Food Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Insect Protein for Food by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Insect Protein for Food Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Insect Protein for Food Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Insect Protein for Food Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Insect Protein for Food Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Insect Protein for Food Distributors
10.3 Insect Protein for Food Customer
11 Global Insect Protein for Food Market Forecast
11.1 Global Insect Protein for Food Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Insect Protein for Food Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Insect Protein for Food Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Insect Protein for Food Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Insect Protein for Food Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Insect Protein for Food Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 AgriProtein
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Insect Protein for Food Product Offered
12.1.3 AgriProtein Insect Protein for Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 AgriProtein News
12.2 Jimini’s
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Insect Protein for Food Product Offered
12.2.3 Jimini’s Insect Protein for Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Jimini’s News
12.3 EnviroFlight
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Insect Protein for Food Product Offered
12.3.3 EnviroFlight Insect Protein for Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 EnviroFlight News
12.4 Ÿnsect
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Insect Protein for Food Product Offered
12.4.3 Ÿnsect Insect Protein for Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Ÿnsect News
12.5 Hexafly
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Insect Protein for Food Product Offered
12.5.3 Hexafly Insect Protein for Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Hexafly News
12.6 Innovafeed
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Insect Protein for Food Product Offered
12.6.3 Innovafeed Insect Protein for Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Innovafeed News
12.7 EntomoFarms
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Insect Protein for Food Product Offered
12.7.3 EntomoFarms Insect Protein for Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 EntomoFarms News
12.8 Protix
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Insect Protein for Food Product Offered
12.8.3 Protix Insect Protein for Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Protix News
12.9 Protifarm
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Insect Protein for Food Product Offered
12.9.3 Protifarm Insect Protein for Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Protifarm News
12.10 Aspire Food Group
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Insect Protein for Food Product Offered
12.10.3 Aspire Food Group Insect Protein for Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Aspire Food Group News
12.11 Chapul Cricket Protein
12.12 Imago Insect Products
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
