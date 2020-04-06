GLOBAL INSECT-BASED PROTEIN MARKET 2019-2024:PRODUCTS ANALYSIS, BENEFITS, INCREASING DEMAND AND REGIONAL STATISTICS
According to this study, over the next five years the Insect-based Protein market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Insect-based Protein business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Insect-based Protein market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Insect-based Protein value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Crickets
Black Soldier Flies
Mealworms
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Food and Beverage
Animal Nutrition
Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Thailand Unique
Deli Bugs
Agriprotein Technologies
EnviroFlight
Entomo Farms
Proti-Farm
CRIK Nutrition
Nordic Insect
Exo Protein
Kreca Ento-Food
Hopper Foods
Kric8
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Insect-based Protein consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Insect-based Protein market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Insect-based Protein manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Insect-based Protein with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Insect-based Protein submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Insect-based Protein Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Insect-based Protein Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Insect-based Protein Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Insect-based Protein Segment by Type
2.2.1 Crickets
2.2.2 Black Soldier Flies
2.2.3 Mealworms
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Insect-based Protein Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Insect-based Protein Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Insect-based Protein Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Insect-based Protein Segment by Application
2.4.1 Food and Beverage
2.4.2 Animal Nutrition
2.4.3 Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Insect-based Protein Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Insect-based Protein Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Insect-based Protein Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Insect-based Protein Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Insect-based Protein by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Insect-based Protein Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Insect-based Protein Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Insect-based Protein Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Insect-based Protein Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Insect-based Protein Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Insect-based Protein Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Insect-based Protein Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Insect-based Protein by Regions
4.1 Insect-based Protein by Regions
4.1.1 Global Insect-based Protein Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Insect-based Protein Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Insect-based Protein Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Insect-based Protein Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Insect-based Protein Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Insect-based Protein Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Insect-based Protein Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Insect-based Protein Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Insect-based Protein Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Insect-based Protein Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Insect-based Protein Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Insect-based Protein Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Insect-based Protein Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Insect-based Protein Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Insect-based Protein Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Insect-based Protein Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Insect-based Protein by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Insect-based Protein Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Insect-based Protein Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Insect-based Protein Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Insect-based Protein Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Insect-based Protein by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Insect-based Protein Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Insect-based Protein Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Insect-based Protein Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Insect-based Protein Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Insect-based Protein Distributors
10.3 Insect-based Protein Customer
11 Global Insect-based Protein Market Forecast
11.1 Global Insect-based Protein Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Insect-based Protein Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Insect-based Protein Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Insect-based Protein Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Insect-based Protein Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Insect-based Protein Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Thailand Unique
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Insect-based Protein Product Offered
12.1.3 Thailand Unique Insect-based Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Thailand Unique News
12.2 Deli Bugs
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Insect-based Protein Product Offered
12.2.3 Deli Bugs Insect-based Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Deli Bugs News
12.3 Agriprotein Technologies
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Insect-based Protein Product Offered
12.3.3 Agriprotein Technologies Insect-based Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Agriprotein Technologies News
12.4 EnviroFlight
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Insect-based Protein Product Offered
12.4.3 EnviroFlight Insect-based Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 EnviroFlight News
12.5 Entomo Farms
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Insect-based Protein Product Offered
12.5.3 Entomo Farms Insect-based Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Entomo Farms News
12.6 Proti-Farm
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Insect-based Protein Product Offered
12.6.3 Proti-Farm Insect-based Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Proti-Farm News
12.7 CRIK Nutrition
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Insect-based Protein Product Offered
12.7.3 CRIK Nutrition Insect-based Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 CRIK Nutrition News
12.8 Nordic Insect
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Insect-based Protein Product Offered
12.8.3 Nordic Insect Insect-based Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Nordic Insect News
12.9 Exo Protein
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Insect-based Protein Product Offered
12.9.3 Exo Protein Insect-based Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Exo Protein News
12.10 Kreca Ento-Food
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Insect-based Protein Product Offered
12.10.3 Kreca Ento-Food Insect-based Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Kreca Ento-Food News
12.11 Hopper Foods
12.12 Kric8
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
