Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market 2020: by Application, Technology, Type and Geography Forecast Till 2025
This report studies the global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS market, analyzes and researches the Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
CA Technologies
IBM
Microsoft
Ping Identity
Salesforce.com
Bitium
Centrify
Exostar
Google
Fischer International Identity
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2122727
\n
\\n
\n
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
\n
\\n
\n
\\\\n
\n
\\n
\n
\\\\\\\\n
\n
\\n
\n
\\\\n
\n
\\n
\n
Market segment by Application, Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS can be split into
BFSI
Healthcare
Telecom
\n
\\n
\n
\\\\n
\n
\\n
\n
\\\\\\\\n
\n
\\n
\n
\\\\n
\n
\\n
\n
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-identity-and-access-management-as-a-service-idaas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS
1.1 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Overview
1.1.1 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market by End Users/Application
1.3.1 BFSI
1.3.2 Healthcare
1.3.3 Telecom
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
\\\\n
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
Chapter Two: Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
\\\\n
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 CA Technologies
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 IBM
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Microsoft
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Ping Identity
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Salesforce.com
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Bitium
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Centrify
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Exostar
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Google
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Fischer International Identity
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
\\\\n
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
Chapter Four: Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.2 Potential Application of Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS in Future
4.3 Top Consumer/End Users of Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
\\\\n
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
Chapter Five: United States Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 United States Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
5.3 United States Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
\\\\n
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
Chapter Six: EU Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Development Status and Outlook
6.1 EU Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 EU Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
6.3 EU Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
\\\\n
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
Chapter Seven: Japan Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Development Status and Outlook
7.1 Japan Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Japan Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
7.3 Japan Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
\\\\n
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
Chapter Eight: China Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Development Status and Outlook
8.1 China Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 China Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
8.3 China Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
\\\\n
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
Chapter Nine: India Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Development Status and Outlook
9.1 India Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 India Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
9.3 India Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
\\\\n
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Development Status and Outlook
10.1 Southeast Asia Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Southeast Asia Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
10.3 Southeast Asia Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
\\\\n
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.1.1 United States Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.2 EU Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.3 Japan Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.4 China Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.5 India Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.6 Southeast Asia Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Size (Value) by Application (2018-2025)
11.3 The Market Drivers in Future
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
\\\\n
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
Chapter Twelve: Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Dynamics
12.1 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Opportunities
12.2 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service IDaaS Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
\\\\n
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
\\\\n
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
\\\\n
n
\n
n
\\n
n
\n
n
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
Methodology
Analyst Introduction
Data Source
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2122727
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Healthcare IT Integration Market 2020 by Type and Function, Growth Drivers, Industry Insights, Future Trends and Industry Verticals 2025 - April 6, 2020
- Electric Ships Market 2020 by Application, Types, Services, Challenges, Key Countries, Company Profiles and Industry Research Analysis till 2025 - April 6, 2020
- Patient Registry software Market 2020 by Size, Share, Development in Top Countries, Major Companies, Demand Analysis & Industry Segment till 2025 - April 6, 2020