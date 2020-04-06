Global Hybrid Memory Cube Market Overview

The Global Hybrid Memory Cube Market is expected to register a CAGR of 54.82% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Hybrid memory cube (henceforth referred to as HMC) is a revolutionary technology, which signifies a paradigm shift from current memory architectures.

– HMC is redefining memory by enabling advancements that are able to replace conventional DRAM-based systems. It is setting a new standard in the memory market, that matches the computing speeds realized by existing systems (such as CPU).

– HMC enables dramatic improvement in bandwidth and performance, by breaking through the memory wall. The architecture of HMC is exponentially more efficient than current memory architectures, utilizing 70% less energy per bit than current DRAM technologies. For instance, in May 2016, Synopsys, Inc announced the availability of its next-generation Verification IP (VIP) for Micron’s Hybrid Memory Cube(HMC) architecture. This would enable Micron’s HMC with ease of use, fast integration, and optimum performance, resulting in accelerated verification closure.

– The ever-increasing demand for mobility and the rising impact of cloud services are expected to further create demand for HMC solutions, owing to their higher bandwidth, which boosts the capability of networking systems to match line speed performance.

Scope of the Global Hybrid Memory Cube Market Report

A hybrid memory cube consists of DRAM chips that are stacked vertically over each other, these stacked layers are mounted over a logic layer and are connected via, Through-Silicon Vias (TSV). HMCs are used in the fields of consumer electronics and high-performance computing. This report segments the market by End-User industry(Enterprise Storage, TeleCommunications and Networking and Others) and Geography.

Key Market Trends

Networking and Telecommunication is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– The global telecommunication sector continues the transition process, as infrastructure improvements to broadband and mobile technologies continue.

– Hybrid memory cubes are being increasingly used for high-performance computing (HPC), which can be termed as the set of distributed and parallelization techniques used to connect computing units for the purpose of performing more complex tasks at a faster rate.

– Edge computing networks and telecommunication technologies support information transmission over distances via connected and distributed communication devices.

– Rapid innovations in transmitting, switching, processing, analyzing, and retrieving information are essential for the success of various emerging telecommunication technologies, and this is likely to indirectly influence the growth of the HMC market over the forecast period.

– The advent of 5G is expected to boost the HMC market.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Fastest CAGR

– Industries such as retail, healthcare, IT, and telecommunication in the region are in dire need of advanced and fast data processing systems, owing to the increasing consumer base and data traffic. By 2020, China wishes to establish a world-class IC design unit in applications, such as telecommunications, IoT, big data, and cloud computing industries, further boosting the HMC market.

– The enormous amount of data getting generated through the connected devices and the emergence of Big Data applications have put up huge pressure on the data center memory systems and capacity making the companies look for the solutions for this problem. HMCs have a huge potential that could reduce not only the workload but also increase the performance and reduce the power consumption by the data centers.

– Development of internet infrastructure in Asia-Pacific leads to the employment of modular data centers in this region. Therefore, Asia-Pacific companies of all sizes in all industries are embracing the digital revolution. It is also driving data center providers and users to continuously increase their investment in the construction and services of modular data centers. Owing to these significant measures, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the highest growth rate, of 58.57% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Competitive rivalry among the players in the hybrid memory cube market is high due to the presence of many major players. Some of the major players include Micron Technologies, Samsung, Intel, Fujitsu and many more. Owing to the innovations brought about by these players in their products and their ability to introduce a new product in the market by forecasting the needs of their consumers have enabled them to gain a competitive advantage over other players. Hefty investments in research and developments, strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions in the fields of HMC have enabled the companies to have a significant market share.

– September 2018 – Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd. and Fujitsu Limited conducted a field trial of a memory expansion technology in India-based Sify Technologies Limited’s datacenter. This memory expansion trial stated that by applying this technology to a server, a system performance equivalent to that of 10 servers can be achieved. As a result, when compared to overall systems that include technical servers, the system performance was improved up to 3.6 times.

