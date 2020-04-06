Global Fixed Line Communications Market Overview

The Global Fixed Line Communications Market is expected to record a CAGR of over 11.32%, during the forecast period of (2019-2024). The trend for digitalization has also resulted in the emergence and shift toward the purchase of set-top box (STBs) from cable televisions. This, in turn, allows the customers to enjoy a broader range of services at a relatively lower cost and also enable the providers to offer a better quality of services. The cloud is a virtual platform remote in nature, which is used to store, manage, and retrieve data or resources as and when required by the enterprises. The increase in the data capable devices and the web applications has made the need for scalable cloud technology. Many enterprises are inclined toward the cloud storage to eliminate investments required for the storage hardware and physical infrastructure.

– The demand for faster internet services is driving the market. In small enterprises, homes, education institutes, and offices makes fixed line communications highly relevant. Fixed line telephone players are witnessing a boom in data service revenues, and are trying to provide ‘triple play’, a combination of play-broadband internet, video, and voice, over an IP network, to consumers.

– Increasing demand for data centers is trending the market with the advent of IoT, Big Data analytics, and cloud-based services. Network equipment plays a significant role in the operations of data centers. Also, there is an increasing demand for data centers, from government agencies, large enterprises, and telecommunication organizations which is driving the market.

– Nevertheless, the lack of training and development of technicians, this market is having a challenge in the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report

With the increasing digitization and the demand for data transmission, the fixed-line network has developed into a universal, integrated services network. The merging of voice and data transmission via the fixed-line network opens up entirely new possibilities. The adoption of 4G and 5G services is expected to augment the growth of the cable segment, as fixed-line communications are necessary to deliver such services.

Key Market Trends

Growth of Fiber Optic Cable to Stimulate the Market Growth

– Fiber-based fixed broadband services remain to be the most adopted of the internet to households and businesses. In leading markets, much of the fixed line network has been replaced by the fiber-optic cables to benefit from the optical fiber’s far better performance for broadband services than twisted-copper networks.

– The proliferation of the internet and the subsequent roll-out of services, such as video-on-demand led to bandwidth demand have fueled the adoption of fiber optics, a more enhanced medium of communication.

– Fixed broadband deployment subscription continues to grow yearly, with growing importance on fiber infrastructure. The residential sector is one of the largest consumers of fixed-line services. A large and ever-increasing proportion of users connect to the Internet via residential broadband networks.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Fixed Line Communications Market

– Asia-Pacific is witnessing an increase in the construction of data centers. The increasing adoption of data centers in the region is boosting the demand for router products, which, in turn, have a positive impact on the fixed line communication market.

– The adoption of the router is expanding due to the broadband penetrations such as mobile-based internet access, network-based businesses, competitive business environments, and cloud-based service adoption, which will positively impact the market.

– In recent years, according to International Telecommunication Union (ITU), China accounts for the largest broadband subscriber base in the world and accounts for about 80% of all fixed broadband subscriptions, at speeds over 10 Mbps. In China, governments have taken the initiatives to focus on the high definition pictures, toward HD channels and decline in the TV prices. This has led to the growth of the set-top box market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The fixed-line communications market is highly fragmented as the competition will remain intense with highly penetrated markets. The fixed line should outperform mobile operations as a result of lower churn rate and price competition, and there are converged operators with higher penetration rates, which is giving an intense rivalry. Key players in the market are Arris International PLC, Broadcom Inc., Arista Networks Inc., etc. Recent developments in the market are –

– May 2019 – Arista Networks announced the new Arista 7800R family for demanding 400G cloud networks and the next generation of the Arista 7500R, 7280R Series. The new platforms support 100G and 400G Ethernet with compelling throughput, density, and price-performance and offer new telemetry and intelligence embedded into the network for service provider, edge, 5G, and IoT solutions.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Demand for Faster Internet Services by Public

4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Data Centers through Network Equipments

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Training and Development of Technicians

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Product Type

6.1.1 Routers

6.1.2 Set-Top Box (STB)

6.1.3 Fiber-optic Cables

6.2 By End User

6.2.1 Residential

6.2.2 Commerical

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Arris International PLC

7.1.2 Broadcom Inc.

7.1.3 Arista Networks Inc.

7.1.4 Avaya Inc.

7.1.5 Albis Technologies AG

7.1.6 Allied Telesis Inc.

7.1.7 Peak Communications, Inc.

7.1.8 Aerohive Networks Inc.

7.1.9 Raycap Inc.

7.1.10 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

7.1.11 Manx Telecom Trading Ltd

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

