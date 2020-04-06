ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2122430

This report studies the global Facial Recognition market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Facial Recognition market by companies, region, type and end-use industry. This report focuses on the global top players, covered Aware NEC Ayonix Cognitec Systems Keylemon Nviso Herta Security Neurotechnology Daon Animetrics Gemalto Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers United States Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 2D Facial Recognition 3D Facial Recognition Thermal Face Recognition Market segment by Application, Facial Recognition can be split into Emotion Recognition Attendance Tracking And Monitoring Access Control Law Enforcement Others The study objectives of this report are: To study and forecast the market size of Facial Recognition in global market. To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players. To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region. To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth. To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies. In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Facial Recognition are as follows: History Year: 2013-2017 Base Year: 2017 Estimated Year: 2018 Forecast Year 2018 to 2025 For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered. Key Stakeholders Facial Recognition Manufacturers Facial Recognition Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers Facial Recognition Subcomponent Manufacturers Industry Association Downstream Vendors Available Customizations With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report: Regional and country-level analysis of the Facial Recognition market, by end-use. Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Facial Recognition Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Facial Recognition

1.1 Facial Recognition Market Overview

1.1.1 Facial Recognition Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Facial Recognition Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Facial Recognition Market by Type

1.3.1 2D Facial Recognition

1.3.2 3D Facial Recognition

1.3.3 Thermal Face Recognition

1.4 Facial Recognition Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Emotion Recognition

1.4.2 Attendance Tracking And Monitoring

1.4.3 Access Control

1.4.4 Law Enforcement

1.4.5 Others

Chapter Two: Global Facial Recognition Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Facial Recognition Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Aware

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Facial Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 NEC

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Facial Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Ayonix

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Facial Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Cognitec Systems

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Facial Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Keylemon

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Facial Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Nviso

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Facial Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Herta Security

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Facial Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Neurotechnology

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Facial Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Daon

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Facial Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Animetrics

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Facial Recognition Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Gemalto

Chapter Four: Global Facial Recognition Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Facial Recognition Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Facial Recognition Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Facial Recognition in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Facial Recognition

Chapter Five: United States Facial Recognition Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Facial Recognition Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Facial Recognition Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Facial Recognition Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Facial Recognition Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Facial Recognition Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Facial Recognition Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Facial Recognition Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Facial Recognition Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Facial Recognition Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Facial Recognition Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Facial Recognition Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Facial Recognition Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Facial Recognition Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Facial Recognition Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Facial Recognition Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Facial Recognition Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Facial Recognition Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Facial Recognition Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Facial Recognition Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Facial Recognition Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Facial Recognition Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Facial Recognition Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Facial Recognition Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Facial Recognition Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Facial Recognition Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Facial Recognition Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Facial Recognition Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Facial Recognition Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Facial Recognition Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Facial Recognition Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Facial Recognition Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Facial Recognition Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Facial Recognition Market Dynamics

12.1 Facial Recognition Market Opportunities

12.2 Facial Recognition Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Facial Recognition Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Facial Recognition Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

