Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market 2020: Types, Application, Demand, Key-Players, Industry Growth & Forecast Report to 2024
The Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Research Report is accurate as well as the professional study of several business perspectives such as key geographies, major key players, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The research report on the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market provides a complete analysis of several business aspects such as recent technological developments, global market trends, market size, share, as well as new innovations. Moreover, the analytical information about the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market has complied through several data exploratory techniques which include primary and secondary research. In addition, an expert team of market forecasters also focuses on the number of static and dynamic aspects of the global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market.
This report has been segregated according to several market segments as well as sub-segments that are associated with the global market. In addition, the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market report contains a comprehensive analysis of the various factors which are influencing the business across the globe. Moreover, the report on the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market provides complete data pertaining to commercialization aspects, market size, as well as revenue estimation of the global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market. The Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market report also includes an accurate evaluation of several business verticals. Likewise, the report caters to a complete summary of the basic overview of the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market, current status of the market, industry size, and the revenue as well as volume parameters of the global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market.
According to this study, over the next five years the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market will register a 9.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 26640 million by 2024, from US$ 18250 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
CAD Software
CAM Software
CAE Software
AEC Software
EDA Software
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Design Automation
Plant Design
Product Design & Testing
Drafting & 3D Modeling
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Autodesk
ANSYS
Bentley Systems
Nemetschek
HCL Technologies
Dassault Systemes
Synopsys
Siemens PLM Software
PTC
SAP
Altium
ESI Group
Altair Engineering
Hexagon
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Segment by Type
2.2.1 CAD Software
2.2.2 CAD Software
2.2.3 CAE Software
2.2.4 AEC Software
2.2.5 EDA Software
2.3 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Segment by Application
2.4.1 Design Automation
2.4.2 Plant Design
2.4.3 Product Design & Testing
2.4.4 Drafting & 3D Modeling
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) by Players
3.1 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) by Regions
4.1 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) by Countries
7.2 Europe Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Forecast
10.1 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Autodesk
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Product Offered
11.1.3 Autodesk Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Autodesk News
11.2 ANSYS
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Product Offered
11.2.3 ANSYS Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 ANSYS News
11.3 Bentley Systems
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Product Offered
11.3.3 Bentley Systems Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Bentley Systems News
11.4 Nemetschek
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Product Offered
11.4.3 Nemetschek Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Nemetschek News
11.5 HCL Technologies
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Product Offered
11.5.3 HCL Technologies Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 HCL Technologies News
11.6 Dassault Systemes
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Product Offered
11.6.3 Dassault Systemes Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Dassault Systemes News
11.7 Synopsys
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Product Offered
11.7.3 Synopsys Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Synopsys News
11.8 Siemens PLM Software
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Product Offered
11.8.3 Siemens PLM Software Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Siemens PLM Software News
11.9 PTC
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Product Offered
11.9.3 PTC Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 PTC News
11.10 SAP
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Product Offered
11.10.3 SAP Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 SAP News
11.11 Altium
11.12 ESI Group
11.13 Altair Engineering
11.14 Hexagon
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
