The Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Research Report is accurate as well as the professional study of several business perspectives such as key geographies, major key players, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The research report on the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market provides a complete analysis of several business aspects such as recent technological developments, global market trends, market size, share, as well as new innovations. Moreover, the analytical information about the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market has complied through several data exploratory techniques which include primary and secondary research. In addition, an expert team of market forecasters also focuses on the number of static and dynamic aspects of the global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market.

This report has been segregated according to several market segments as well as sub-segments that are associated with the global market. In addition, the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market report contains a comprehensive analysis of the various factors which are influencing the business across the globe. Moreover, the report on the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market provides complete data pertaining to commercialization aspects, market size, as well as revenue estimation of the global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market. The Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market report also includes an accurate evaluation of several business verticals. Likewise, the report caters to a complete summary of the basic overview of the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market, current status of the market, industry size, and the revenue as well as volume parameters of the global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market will register a 9.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 26640 million by 2024, from US$ 18250 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

CAD Software

CAM Software

CAE Software

AEC Software

EDA Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Design Automation

Plant Design

Product Design & Testing

Drafting & 3D Modeling

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Autodesk

ANSYS

Bentley Systems

Nemetschek

HCL Technologies

Dassault Systemes

Synopsys

Siemens PLM Software

PTC

SAP

Altium

ESI Group

Altair Engineering

Hexagon

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Segment by Type

2.2.1 CAD Software

2.2.3 CAE Software

2.2.4 AEC Software

2.2.5 EDA Software

2.3 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Design Automation

2.4.2 Plant Design

2.4.3 Product Design & Testing

2.4.4 Drafting & 3D Modeling

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) by Players

3.1 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) by Regions

4.1 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) by Countries

7.2 Europe Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Autodesk

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Product Offered

11.1.3 Autodesk Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Autodesk News

11.2 ANSYS

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Product Offered

11.2.3 ANSYS Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 ANSYS News

11.3 Bentley Systems

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Product Offered

11.3.3 Bentley Systems Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Bentley Systems News

11.4 Nemetschek

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Product Offered

11.4.3 Nemetschek Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Nemetschek News

11.5 HCL Technologies

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Product Offered

11.5.3 HCL Technologies Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 HCL Technologies News

11.6 Dassault Systemes

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Product Offered

11.6.3 Dassault Systemes Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Dassault Systemes News

11.7 Synopsys

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Product Offered

11.7.3 Synopsys Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Synopsys News

11.8 Siemens PLM Software

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Product Offered

11.8.3 Siemens PLM Software Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Siemens PLM Software News

11.9 PTC

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Product Offered

11.9.3 PTC Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 PTC News

11.10 SAP

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Product Offered

11.10.3 SAP Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 SAP News

11.11 Altium

11.12 ESI Group

11.13 Altair Engineering

11.14 Hexagon

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

