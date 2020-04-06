“Coronavirus Covid-19 Testing: Symptoms, Asymptomatic, and Serology for Immunity” the new research report adds in kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 98 Pages, with summarizing Top companies and supports with tables and figures.

The recent report titled “The Coronavirus Covid-19 Testing Market” and forecast to 2025 published by KandJ Market Research is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Coronavirus Covid-19 Testing market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hamper the market growth in the future . Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @: https://www.kandjmarketresearch.com/sample-request/265141

WinterGreen Research announces that it has a new study: Covid-19 – The Way Forward: Testing . Germany was able to decrease it death rate from covid-19 with extensive, early and continuous testing. The US is faced with waves of covid-19 illnesses that all too frequently result in death. Testing provides a way forward, the study documents the tests available and likely scenarios.

LEXINGTON, Massachusetts (April 3, 2020) – WinterGreen Research announces that it has a new study available that describes United States testing for the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Testing capability forecasts for PCR assay and Molecular Diagnostics are presented in two week increments for the next 6 months. Availability of Serological testing is also forecast for detection of the virus after recovery. All major vendors are included and can be compared with quantities, qualities, and test time.

Covid-19 Testing 2020: The Way Forward describes the timelines the virus is likely to take regarding quarantines and successive waves of infection. Successive waves of infection are expected to strike the US population after the shelter in place restrictions start to be lifted. Intensive testing is needed at every stage of covid-19 disease management. The testing scenarios and the vendors with good test kits are described in detail.

Successive waves of infection are expected to continue to at least January 2021. One thing that will stop them is if effective vaccine is found. The 2020 study has 96 pages, 12 tables and figures. The tables describe in enormous detail what testing kits are available and the significance of further testing. It describes testing capacity and length of time to administer testing. It describes the impact of testing and the need for serological testing as the quarantines begin to end.

Companies Profiled (Market Leaders): –

Abbott Labs Leverages ID Now Platform w/ Installed Base of 15,000

Abbott Labs M2000

Thermo Fisher Scientific

CDC

bioMérieux

Danaher / Cepheid

Danaher / IDT

LabCorp

Quest Diagnostics

Roche SunSure Biotech

OPKO / BioReference Laboratories

Hologic

Mammoth

Other – 260 Companies

Link for Purchase the Research Report 1 user PDF @ https://www.kandjmarketresearch.com/buyreport/cart?report_id=265141

PCR testing – as used by the CDC and WHO initially – is very labor intensive, and has several points along the path of doing a single test where errors may occur – which may lead to headline issues of a false positive, the test showing evidence of the virus when it’s not actually there, or a false negative, suggesting someone doesn’t have the virus when in fact they do.

The virus and the resulting disease, Covid-19, have hit Germany with force: According to Johns Hopkins University, the country had more than 91,000 laboratory-confirmed infections by Saturday morning, more than any other country except the United States, Italy and Spain. But with 1,275 deaths, Germany’s fatality rate stood at 1.3 percent, compared with 12 percent in Italy, around 10 percent in Spain, France and Britain, 4 percent in China and 2.5 percent in the United States. Even South Korea, a model of flattening the curve, has a higher fatality rate, 1.7 percent.

When the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in the US, two labs at the CDC were the only ones permitted to conduct COVID-19 testing, using a test developed by the agency’s own researchers. When the CDC tried to expand testing by providing its test kits to state and local public health labs, there were problems with the initial version of the kits, The CDC, despite initially faulty reagents making its first test kits unreliable, is now offering accurate RT-PCR Diagnostic Panels and positive and human specimen controls.

“Had {the US} done more testing from the very beginning and caught cases earlier,” said Dr. Nuzzo, of Johns Hopkins, “we would be in a far different place.”

Key Topics for Coronavirus Covid-19 Testing: –

Coronavirus

Covid-19

SARS Testing

Patient Testing 2020

Symptoms Testing

Asymptomatic Testing

Serology for Testing Immunity

Read More Information regarding this Industry @: https://www.kandjmarketresearch.com/reports/264493-global-contact-center-market-status-and-future-forecast-2015-2025

About The Company:

Kandjmarketresearch.com is part of the KnowledgeNJournals Research Firm which provides premium progressive market research reports, statistical surveying, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments from hundreds of publishers around the world. We have almost all top publisher’s reports in our collection to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and fresh database on a Daily Basis. We are at KandJ Market Research are inspired to help our clients grow by providing appropriate business insight with our huge market intelligence source.

If you have any special requirements for the report, please let us know and we will offer you a customized report on separate regional or country-level reports.

Contact Us:

Mr. Yash Goswami (Sales Consultant)

KnowledgeNJournals Research

(USA): +1-661-636-6162 | (IND): +91-932 580 2062

E-mail : [email protected]

Website: https://www.kandjmarketresearch.com