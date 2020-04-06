Global Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Size 2020, Share, Statistics, Business Growth, Industry Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2025
This report studies the global Building Automation and Control System (BACS) market, analyzes and researches the Building Automation and Control System (BACS) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Honeywell Building Solutions
Siemens Building Tech
Schneider Systems& Services
Johnson Controls Building Efficiency
…
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Lighting
Security & Access
HVAC
Entertainment
Outdoor Controls
Elevator Controls
BMS
Market segment by Application, Building Automation and Control System (BACS) can be split into
Small Commercial Buildings <2,000 Sq.m
Medium-Sized Commercial Buildings<10,000 Sq.m
Prestigious & Large Commercial Buildings>10,000 Sq.m
Residential Buildings
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Building Automation and Control System (BACS)
1.1. Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Overview
1.1.1. Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Product Scope
1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook
1.2. Global Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market by Type
1.3.1. Lighting
1.3.2. Security & Access
1.3.3. HVAC
1.3.4. Entertainment
1.3.5. Outdoor Controls
1.3.6. Elevator Controls
1.3.7. BMS
1.4. Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1. Small Commercial Buildings <2,000 Sq.m
1.4.2. Medium-Sized Commercial Buildings<10,000 Sq.m
1.4.3. Prestigious & Large Commercial Buildings>10,000 Sq.m
1.4.4. Residential Buildings
Chapter Two: Global Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1. Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2. Product/Service Differences
2.2.3. New Entrants
2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1. Honeywell Building Solutions
3.1.1. Company Profile
3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4. Buil
Continued….
