Global Bitumen Market Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Global Bitumen is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Global Bitumen in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Global Bitumen Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Product segment analysis provides forecast for the bitumen market on the global level for various product types of bitumen. The market has been estimated in terms of volume (kilo tons) and forecast for the period from 2014 to 2020. Furthermore, application segments have been analyzed and forecast on current trends on the global and regional level from 2014 to 2020. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific (excluding China) and Rest of the World. Analysis and forecast is based on current trends and ranges over a period from 2014 to 2020.
Detailed profiles of certain leading companies are provided in the report along with a detailed analysis of their market share. Leading companies in the market include Shell Bitumen, NuStar Energy, ExxonMobil, Marathon Oil Company, Valero Energy Corporation and Nynas AB. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategies and recent developments.
The market has been segmented as below:
Bitumen Market – Product Segment Analysis
- Paving grade bitumen
- Oxidized bitumen
- Cutback bitumen
- Bitumen emulsion
- Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB)
- Others (including bitumen formed due to addition of zinc, copper, etc.)
Bitumen Market – Application Analysis
-
Roadways
- Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB)
-
Waterproofing (Roofing)
- Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB)
- Adhesive
- Insulation
- Others (including decorative and industrial applications)
Bitumen Market – Regional Analysis
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Asia Pacific (Excluding China)
- Rest of World (RoW)
Reasons to Purchase this Global Bitumen Market Report:
* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.
The Global Bitumen Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Global Bitumen Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Global Bitumen Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Global Bitumen Market Size Growth Rate by Application
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Global Bitumen Market Size
2.1.1 Global Global Bitumen Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Global Bitumen Production 2014-2025
2.2 Global Bitumen Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Global Bitumen Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Global Bitumen Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Global Bitumen Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Global Bitumen Market
2.4 Key Trends for Global Bitumen Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Bitumen Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Bitumen Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Global Bitumen Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Global Bitumen Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Bitumen Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)
3.2.2 Global Bitumen Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)
3.3 Global Bitumen Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
More Information…….