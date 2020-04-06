Braces and back support are used to provide relief to individuals with musculoskeletal disorders, especially in the older and middle-aged population. They are also gaining popularity among athletes where majority of injuries are related to lower-back or the spine. To keep up with the evolving needs of the customers, vendors are offering products with ergonomic designs that are made of comfortable and breathable materials.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Back Support in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

The increasing number of sports injuries is one of the major growth drivers for the back support market. Most athletes face chronic pain in the event of lumbar spine injury due to excessive physical activities. Lower back and spine injuries account for the majority of the athletic injuries. Over 69% of all adolescent athletes go through lumbar spine and back injuries, whereas, adult athletes report discogenic disorders and muscle strain due to axial loading, twisting, and repetitive hyperextension, which leads to acute lower back pain.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

3M

ITA-MED

Bauerfeind

BSN medical

DJO Global

Ossur

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Older

Middle-Aged

Teenager

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

OTC

Orthopedic Clinics

Hospitals

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Back Support market.

Chapter 1: Describe Back Support Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Back Support Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Back Support Tablet, in 2015 and 2022.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2022.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Back Support Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2022.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Back Support market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2012 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Back Support sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

