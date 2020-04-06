The Global B2C Online Ordering Market Research Report is accurate as well as the professional study of several business perspectives such as key geographies, major key players, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The research report on the B2C Online Ordering market provides a complete analysis of several business aspects such as recent technological developments, global market trends, market size, share, as well as new innovations. Moreover, the analytical information about the B2C Online Ordering market has complied through several data exploratory techniques which include primary and secondary research. In addition, an expert team of market forecasters also focuses on the number of static and dynamic aspects of the global B2C Online Ordering market.

This report has been segregated according to several market segments as well as sub-segments that are associated with the global market. In addition, the B2C Online Ordering market report contains a comprehensive analysis of the various factors which are influencing the business across the globe. Moreover, the report on the B2C Online Ordering market provides complete data pertaining to commercialization aspects, market size, as well as revenue estimation of the global B2C Online Ordering market. The B2C Online Ordering market report also includes an accurate evaluation of several business verticals. Likewise, the report caters to a complete summary of the basic overview of the B2C Online Ordering market, current status of the market, industry size, and the revenue as well as volume parameters of the global B2C Online Ordering market.

According to this study, over the next five years the B2C Online Ordering market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in B2C Online Ordering business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of B2C Online Ordering market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the B2C Online Ordering value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Web-based

On-premise

Managed

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Food & Drink Specialists

Convenience Stores

Restaurants

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Menufy

iMenu360

Restolabs

MenuDrive

Toast POS

Olo

Upserve

ChowNow

Square

Orders2me

GloriaFood

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global B2C Online Ordering market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of B2C Online Ordering market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global B2C Online Ordering players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the B2C Online Ordering with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of B2C Online Ordering submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global B2C Online Ordering Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global B2C Online Ordering Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 B2C Online Ordering Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 B2C Online Ordering Segment by Type

2.2.1 Web-based

2.2.3 Managed

2.3 B2C Online Ordering Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global B2C Online Ordering Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global B2C Online Ordering Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 B2C Online Ordering Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hypermarket & Supermarket

2.4.2 Food & Drink Specialists

2.4.3 Convenience Stores

2.4.4 Restaurants

2.5 B2C Online Ordering Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global B2C Online Ordering Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global B2C Online Ordering Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global B2C Online Ordering by Players

3.1 Global B2C Online Ordering Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global B2C Online Ordering Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global B2C Online Ordering Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global B2C Online Ordering Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 B2C Online Ordering by Regions

4.1 B2C Online Ordering Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas B2C Online Ordering Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC B2C Online Ordering Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe B2C Online Ordering Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa B2C Online Ordering Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas B2C Online Ordering Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas B2C Online Ordering Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas B2C Online Ordering Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC B2C Online Ordering Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC B2C Online Ordering Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC B2C Online Ordering Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe B2C Online Ordering by Countries

7.2 Europe B2C Online Ordering Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe B2C Online Ordering Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa B2C Online Ordering by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa B2C Online Ordering Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa B2C Online Ordering Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global B2C Online Ordering Market Forecast

10.1 Global B2C Online Ordering Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global B2C Online Ordering Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global B2C Online Ordering Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global B2C Online Ordering Forecast by Type

10.8 Global B2C Online Ordering Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Menufy

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 B2C Online Ordering Product Offered

11.1.3 Menufy B2C Online Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Menufy News

11.2 iMenu360

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 B2C Online Ordering Product Offered

11.2.3 iMenu360 B2C Online Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 iMenu360 News

11.3 Restolabs

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 B2C Online Ordering Product Offered

11.3.3 Restolabs B2C Online Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Restolabs News

11.4 MenuDrive

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 B2C Online Ordering Product Offered

11.4.3 MenuDrive B2C Online Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 MenuDrive News

11.5 Toast POS

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 B2C Online Ordering Product Offered

11.5.3 Toast POS B2C Online Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Toast POS News

11.6 Olo

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 B2C Online Ordering Product Offered

11.6.3 Olo B2C Online Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Olo News

11.7 Upserve

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 B2C Online Ordering Product Offered

11.7.3 Upserve B2C Online Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Upserve News

11.8 ChowNow

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 B2C Online Ordering Product Offered

11.8.3 ChowNow B2C Online Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 ChowNow News

11.9 Square

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 B2C Online Ordering Product Offered

11.9.3 Square B2C Online Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Square News

11.10 Orders2me

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 B2C Online Ordering Product Offered

11.10.3 Orders2me B2C Online Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Orders2me News

11.11 GloriaFood

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

