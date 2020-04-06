ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2122427

This report studies the global Artificial Intelligence Platform market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Artificial Intelligence Platform market by companies, region, type and end-use industry. This report focuses on the global top players, covered Microsoft Google IBM Intel Infosys Wipro Ayasdi Salesforce Qualcomm Amazon Web Services Absolutdata SAP HPE Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers United States Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Market segment by Type, the product can be split into Cloud On-premises Market segment by Application, Artificial Intelligence Platform can be split into Forecasts and Prescriptive Models Chatbots Speech Recognition Text Recognition Others (face detection and sentiment analysis) The study objectives of this report are: To study and forecast the market size of Artificial Intelligence Platform in global market. To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players. To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region. To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth. To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies. In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence Platform are as follows: History Year: 2013-2017 Base Year: 2017 Estimated Year: 2018 Forecast Year 2018 to 2025 For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered. Key Stakeholders Artificial Intelligence Platform Manufacturers Artificial Intelligence Platform Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers Artificial Intelligence Platform Subcomponent Manufacturers Industry Association Downstream Vendors Available Customizations With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report: Regional and country-level analysis of the Artificial Intelligence Platform market, by end-use. Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-ARTIFICIAL-INTELLIGENCE-PLATFORM-MARKET-SIZE-STATUS-AND-FORECAST-2025

Table of Contents

Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Artificial Intelligence Platform

1.1 Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Overview

1.1.1 Artificial Intelligence Platform Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Artificial Intelligence Platform Market by Type

1.3.1 Cloud

1.3.2 On-premises

1.4 Artificial Intelligence Platform Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Forecasts and Prescriptive Models

1.4.2 Chatbots

1.4.3 Speech Recognition

1.4.4 Text Recognition

1.4.5 Others (face detection and sentiment analysis)

Chapter Two: Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Microsoft

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Google

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 IBM

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Intel

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Infosys

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Wipro

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Ayasdi

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Salesforce

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Qualcomm

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Amazon Web Services

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Absolutdata

3.12 SAP

3.13 HPE

Chapter Four: Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Artificial Intelligence Platform in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Artificial Intelligence Platform

Chapter Five: United States Artificial Intelligence Platform Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Artificial Intelligence Platform Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Artificial Intelligence Platform Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Artificial Intelligence Platform Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence Platform Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Artificial Intelligence Platform Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Dynamics

12.1 Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Opportunities

12.2 Artificial Intelligence Platform Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/2122427

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155