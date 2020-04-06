The Global Freight Brokerage Market is any company or an individual that acts as an intermediate between the shippers and carriers. The shippers provide freight for transportation while carriers have enough capacity to move the freight. Thus, freight broker aids both shippers as well as carriers. For shippers, freight brokers help them find trustworthy carriers that are difficult to locate by shippers. For carriers, freight brokers assist them in filling their truckloads and earning money for the transportation.

This report studies the Freight Brokerage market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Freight Brokerage market by product type and applications/end industries.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the freight brokerage market throughout the forecast period. A high investment in the freight industry is supported by the government of countries in the Americas. Additionally, the increasing population and economic activities in this region that influence the growth and demand for freight transportation and logistics, also augment the growth prospects of the market in this region.

Global Freight Brokerage Industry 2020 Market Research Report

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Freight Brokerage Industry player providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Analysis of Freight Brokerage Industry Key Manufacturers:

H. Robinson

XPO Logistics

Expeditors

Echo Global Logistics

TQL

Landstar

Worldwide Express

Cerasis

…..

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Market Segment by Type, covers

Domestic Transportation

Import and Export Transportation.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Table of Contents

Chapter 1, to describe Freight Brokerage Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Freight Brokerage, with sales, revenue, and price of Freight Brokerage, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Freight Brokerage, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Freight Brokerage market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Freight Brokerage sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

