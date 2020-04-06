The global consumer network attached storage market 2020-2026 Industry is the increasing need for storing digital content in the cloud environment by small and mid-sized businesses is one of the factors driving the market growth globally. However, the security of data is a concern when the data are stored in the cloud.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Net App, Dell Emc, HP Developers LP, Hitachi Vantara, Western Digital Corporation, Seagate Technology LLC, Netgear, Synology Inc., Buffalo Americas, Inc., Qnap Systems, Inc.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, country, deployment type, design type, storage solution, and end use market size and their forecast from 2015-2026 Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies



Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, Deployment type, design type, storage solution, deployment model and end use with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Identification of the key patents filed in the field of consumer network attached storage.

Target Audience:

Consumer Network Attached Storage Developers

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies.

Global Consumer Network Attached Storage Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Providers

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes.

The consumer network attached storage market is primarily segmented based on different storage solution, deployment type, design type, end use and regions.

Based on storage solution, the market is divided into:

Scale Up

Scale-Out

Others

On the basis of deployment type, the market is split into:

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

Others

Based on design type, the market is divided into:

1Bay-8Bay

8Bay-12Bay

12Bay-20Bay

Above 20Bay

Based on end use, the market is divided into:

Residential

Commercial

Others.

