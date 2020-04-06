Global Connected Agriculture market research report 2020 strategically insightful for both new industry entrants and established players and will help them gauge the pulse of the market which in turn will result in them garners a greater market share. Report also explores the market competition by manufacturers, region, type, application.

The report forecast global Connected Agriculture market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2025.The report offers detailed coverage of Connected Agriculture industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Connected Agriculture by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography

Key players in global Connected Agriculture market include:

Trimble Navigation Ltd. (U.S.)

Link Labs LLC (Maryland, U.S.)

Vodafone PLC (London, U.K.)

Accenture PLC (Dublin, Ireland)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

PTC（U.S.）