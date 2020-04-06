ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2122423

This report studies the global Computer-Aided Design Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Computer-Aided Design Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry. This report focuses on the global top players, covered Autodesk TurboCAD SketchUp CADopia Progesoft FormZ SolidWorks SkyCiv SmartDraw Bentley Systems Corel RubySketch ANSYS Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers United States Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 2D 3D Other Market segment by Application, Computer-Aided Design Software can be split into Education Architecture Art and Design Mechanical Design Other The study objectives of this report are: To study and forecast the market size of Computer-Aided Design Software in global market. To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players. To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region. To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth. To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies. In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Computer-Aided Design Software are as follows: History Year: 2013-2017 Base Year: 2017 Estimated Year: 2018 Forecast Year 2018 to 2025 For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Computer-Aided Design Software

1.1 Computer-Aided Design Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Computer-Aided Design Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Computer-Aided Design Software Market by Type

1.3.1 2D

1.3.2 3D

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Computer-Aided Design Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Education

1.4.2 Architecture

1.4.3 Art and Design

1.4.4 Mechanical Design

1.4.5 Other

Chapter Two: Global Computer-Aided Design Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Autodesk

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Computer-Aided Design Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 TurboCAD

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Computer-Aided Design Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 SketchUp

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Computer-Aided Design Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 CADopia

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Computer-Aided Design Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Progesoft

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Computer-Aided Design Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 FormZ

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Computer-Aided Design Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 SolidWorks

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Computer-Aided Design Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 SkyCiv

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Computer-Aided Design Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 SmartDraw

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Computer-Aided Design Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Bentley Systems

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Computer-Aided Design Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Corel

3.12 RubySketch

3.13 ANSYS

Chapter Four: Global Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Computer-Aided Design Software in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Computer-Aided Design Software

Chapter Five: United States Computer-Aided Design Software Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Computer-Aided Design Software Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Computer-Aided Design Software Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Computer-Aided Design Software Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Computer-Aided Design Software Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Computer-Aided Design Software Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Computer-Aided Design Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Computer-Aided Design Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Computer-Aided Design Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Computer-Aided Design Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Computer-Aided Design Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Computer-Aided Design Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Computer-Aided Design Software Market Dynamics

12.1 Computer-Aided Design Software Market Opportunities

12.2 Computer-Aided Design Software Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Computer-Aided Design Software Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Computer-Aided Design Software Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

