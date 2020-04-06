Competent cells are bacteria which can accept extra-chromosomal DNA or plasmids. Cells can be made competent in several ways. One such way is to \”shock\” it, which involves cooling the bacteria in a Calcium Chloride bath at 0 degrees Celsius, then quickly heating it to around 47 degrees Celsius for approximately 90 seconds (too long will denature the cell membrane, killing the bacteria). The calcium chloride ions neutralize the repulsion between the negatively charged phospholipid heads of the cell membrane and the negatively charged phosphate groups on the DNA. The quick heat shock creates a thermal gradient which, in turn, creates a draft leading into the cell, allowing extra-chromosomal DNA (such as plasmids) to enter the cell, allowing the bacterium to be genetically modifed.

This report focuses on the Competent Cells in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

In the industry, Merck KGaA profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Thermo Fisher Scientific and Agilent Technologies ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.28%, 9.52% and 7.00% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Competent Cells, including Chemically Competent Cells and Electrocompetent Cells. And Chemically Competent Cells is the main type for Competent Cells, and the Chemically Competent Cells reached a sales volume of approximately 42236 K Unit in 2016, with 64.12% of global sales volume.

Competent Cells technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Takara Bio

Promega Corporation

Beijing TransGen Biotech

GeneScript Corporation

Chemically Competent Cells

Electrocompetent Cells

Subcloning & Routine Cloning

Phage Display Library Construction

Toxic/Unstable DNA Cloning

High-Throughput Cloning

Protein Expression

