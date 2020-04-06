The Global Commercial Payment Cards Market is a type of card developed by the payment card networks to serve the needs of businessmen working in a variety of industries and individual companies, to make their payment for business activities more convenient.

Affected by the Japanese economy, the growth rate of the volume of commercial payment cards issued will decrease gradually in the future. Affected by Japanese consumer habits and the rapid change of future life, average value of payments made through commercial payment cards will gradually increase.

This report studies the Commercial Payment Cards market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Commercial Payment Cards market by product type and applications/end industries.

MUFG accounted for 25.69% of the Volume of Commercial Payment Cards Issued in Japan market; While SMBC and Mizuho accounted for 21.52% and 15.79% respectively.

In the same year, Small Business Cards accounted for 87.70% of the Volume of Commercial Payment Cards Issued in Japan market. The average value of payments made using Small Business Cards is 22822 (USD/Unit), and is well below the average value of payments made through Corporate cards.

Global Commercial Payment Cards Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 151 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Commercial Payment Cards Industry player providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Commercial Payment Cards industry development trends and marketing channels are

Analysis of Commercial Payment Cards Industry Key Manufacturers:

Citigroup Inc.

JPMorgan Chase& Co.

Capital One Financial Corporation

Bank of America Corporation

Discover Financial Services

Synchrony Financial

American Ecpress Company

Wells Fargo& Company

…..

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Market Segment by Type, covers

Corporate Cards

Purchase Cards

Business Cards

Travel and Entertainment Cards

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small business card

Corporate card.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1, to describe Commercial Payment Cards Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Commercial Payment Cards, with sales, revenue, and price of Commercial Payment Cards, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Commercial Payment Cards, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Commercial Payment Cards market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Commercial Payment Cards sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

