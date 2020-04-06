The global Cloud Field Service Management market is valued at 910 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 2370 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% between 2017 and 2023.

Technological improvements are providing opportunities to enhance productivity and improve customer experiences by managing inventories and other field related operations. Field service management (FSM) solutions make efficient use of a company’s historical data and offer the necessary trends and patterns to improve customer services. FSM services extend superior customer services into the field and provide operational efficiency even in complex organizations.

Cloud-based field service management solutions provide timely updates and have reporting features that allow field service officials to work efficiently. Increased adoption of cloud and SaaS in FSM is contributing significantly to the growth of the cloud field service management market.

This report studies the Cloud Field Service Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud Field Service Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

Strict regulations concerning the Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA), and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) and others are limiting the market growth. Moreover, integration of the existing systems with cloud field service management solutions is a major challenge. Lack of awareness about cloud field service management solutions is also anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Cloud Field Service Management Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 134 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Cloud Field Service Management Industry player providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Cloud Field Service Management industry development trends and marketing channels are

Analysis of Cloud Field Service Management Industry Key Manufacturers:

Industrial and Financial Systems AB

Servicenow, Inc.

Com, Inc.

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

….

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Market Segment by Type, covers

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

Table of Contents

Chapter 1, to describe Cloud Field Service Management Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Cloud Field Service Management, with sales, revenue, and price of Cloud Field Service Management, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Cloud Field Service Management, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Cloud Field Service Management market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cloud Field Service Management sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

