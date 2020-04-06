The global Cloud Access Security Brokers market is valued at 5210 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 13800 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% between 2017 and 2023.

The data security solution is the core segment that prevents any kind of data leakage while moving the data from one place to another. The data security solution is widely adopted by the enterprises as it is built on three core pillars comprising encryption, tokenization, and data leakage prevention. This makes the solution a robust one further providing high-end security features to the SMBs, enterprises, and the end-users. Threat protection solution is the fastest-growing segment under the solution segment during the forecast period.

This report studies the Cloud Access Security Brokers market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud Access Security Brokers market by product type and applications/end industries.

Professional services assist the enterprises in choosing the best possible solutions by understanding their requirement and recommending them the best possible technology for their establishment. The professional service providers offer data security policies to the end users to protect their critical business data and sensitive information hence this segment holds the highest market share in this market space.

Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 137 pages

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Cloud Access Security Brokers Industry players. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Analysis of Cloud Access Security Brokers Industry Key Manufacturers:

Imperva, Inc.

Bitglass

Cloudlock

Ciphercloud

Skyhigh Networks

Netskope

Protegrity

……

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Market Segment by Type, covers

Professional Service

Support, Training, and Maintenance.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small Business

Medium-sized Enterprise

Large-scale Enterprise.

