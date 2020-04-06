Cell sorting is the ability to separate cells according to their properties. These properties can be described as intracellular (inside the cell) or extracellular (outside the cell). Intracellular processes can include DNA, RNA and protein molecule interaction, whereas extracellular physical properties include size, shape (morphology), and surface protein expression.

In the industry, Becton, Dickinson and Company profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Beckman Coulter and Bio-Rad Laboratories ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 36.33%, 26.22% and 14.25% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Cell Sorting, including Fluorescent Activated Cell Sorting, Magnetic-activated Cell Sorting and MEMS – Microfluidics. And Fluorescent Activated Cell Sorting is the main type for Cell Sorting, and the Fluorescent Activated Cell Sorting reached a sales volume of approximately 112 Unit in 2016, with 39.86% of EMEA sales volume.

Cell Sorting technology is not much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Beckman Coulter

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Sony Biotechnology

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

Union Biometrica, Inc

Bay Bioscience

Cytonome/St, LLC

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Fluorescent Activated Cell Sorting

Magnetic-activated Cell Sorting

MEMS-Microfluidics

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Low-End Instrument Segment

Mid-End Instrument Segment

High-End Instrument Segment

