The Bankassurance is a relationship between a bank and an insurance company, aimed at offering insurance products or insurance benefits to the bank’s customers. In this partnership, bank staff and tellers become the point of sale and point of contact for the customer. Bank staff are advised and supported by the insurance company through wholesale product information, marketing campaigns and sales training. The bank and the insurance company share the commission. Insurance policies are processed and administered by the insurance company.

This partnership arrangement can be profitable for both companies. Banks can earn additional revenue by selling the insurance products, while insurance companies are able to expand their customer base without having to expand their sales forces or pay commissions to insurance agents or brokers..

This report studies the Bancassurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Bancassurance market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global bancassurance market is a sizable and increasingly important channel for protection products, and is predicted to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.16% from 2014 to 2019. The growth rate for bancassurance is four times faster than the growth of life insurance in general in many markets around the world.

Global Bancassurance Industry 2020 Market Research Report

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Bancassurance Industry player providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Bancassurance industry development trends and marketing channels are

Analysis of Bancassurance Industry Key Manufacturers:

American Express

Banco Santander

BNP Paribas Cardif

Citigroup

Credit Agricole

HSBC

ING

…

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Market Segment by Type, covers

Life Bancassurance

Non-Life Bancassurance.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Old

Adults

Others

