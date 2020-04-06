Braces and back support are used to provide relief to individuals with musculoskeletal disorders, especially in the older and middle-aged population. They are also gaining popularity among athletes where majority of injuries are related to lower-back or the spine. To keep up with the evolving needs of the customers, vendors are offering products with ergonomic designs that are made of comfortable and breathable materials.

This report studies the Back Support market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Back Support market by product type and applications/end industries.

The increasing number of sports injuries is one of the major growth drivers for the back support market. Most athletes face chronic pain in the event of lumbar spine injury due to excessive physical activities. Lower back and spine injuries account for the majority of the athletic injuries. Over 69% of all adolescent athletes go through lumbar spine and back injuries, whereas, adult athletes report discogenic disorders and muscle strain due to axial loading, twisting, and repetitive hyperextension, which leads to acute lower back pain.

Global Back Support Industry 2020 Market Research Report

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Analysis of Back Support Industry Key Manufacturers:

3M

ITA-MED

Bauerfeind

BSN medical

DJO Global

…..

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Market Segment by Type, covers

Older

Middle-Aged

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

OTC

Orthopedic Clinics

Others

Table of Contents

Chapter 1, to describe Back Support Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Back Support, with sales, revenue, and price of Back Support, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Back Support, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Back Support market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Back Support sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

