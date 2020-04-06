Synthetic Monitoring Market Overview

The Global Synthetic Monitoring Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18.27% during the forecast period (2019-2024). SLA (Service Level Management) is coming in trends in digitalization, cloud and IoT, which are bringing a torrent of third-party service dependencies such as SaaS, DNS, CDN, and even APIs, which is changing the nature of end-user experience monitor. Also due to critical need to simulate users’ interactions with increasing complex digital services running on increasing dynamic, distributed, and heterogeneous environments, the market is spurring for the rise of modern synthetic monitoring technology. This will remove the drawback for noise and false alerts too.

– Implementation of SLA, where the SLA document lays down all relevant metrics which describes the parameters of the work which are different points of measurement and their values. Tracking and monitoring is executed based on these parameters.

– The value for each SLA parameter is agreed upon between the vendor and their clients and if there is any deviation from the SLA, penalty rules are executed as agreed between both parties.

– Synthetic monitoring enables companies to scale these SLAs, by simulating the actual environment. This allows the vendors and the website owners to abide by and manage the agreements, respectively, which is a key driver for the market.

– There is an increase in microservices driving the development of applications that is expected to drive the market growth.

– The need to deliver more functionality and reliability faster has been revolutionized. Containers (black boxes) gained prominence as the building blocks of microservices.

– The speed, portability, and isolation of containers made it easy for developers to embrace a microservice model by leveraging a universal kernel-level instrumentation approach to see all application and container activity on anyone’s hosts.

Scope of the Synthetic Monitoring Market Report

Synthetic monitoring tools enable an end-to-end view of a system’s behavior. The major forces driving this market are the growing need for monitoring and management of numerous complicated applications with rising need for DevOps, and assurance of meeting SLA’s. In addition, the growing need for deployment of enterprise application on third-party platforms with enhanced monitoring solutions helps to boost the adoption of synthetic monitoring solutions.

Key Market Trends

Mobile Application Monitoring to Stimulate the Market Growth

– With the increasing adoption of mobile devices worldwide, there has been a subsequent rise in mobile device website traffic which makes it important to make sure that a website loads quickly and displays information correctly. These factors are expected to drive the demand for mobile application synthetic monitoring.

– Mobile monitoring saves time and reduces friction between teams with no lengthy meetings, debates, or speculation on what needs to be investigated. It optimize performance for web apps, responsive design, and mobile-enabled sites.

– The most common factor of use of mobile application monitoring is to automate testing for native, hybrid, or iOS and Android apps. These aid companies to create tests once and run it on multiple devices, with different screen sizes and resolutions.

– Combining synthetic monitoring with real devices is a great way to get a detailed view of the app performance which is a key trend in the growth of the synthetic monitoring market.

North America Accounted for a Significant Share

– The market in North America is increasing due to the critical need for pro-active monitoring of increasing complex applications and rising adoption of cloud-based application and DevOps application is increasing the adoption of synthetic application monitoring.

– North America, consumers are increasingly preferring online platform for varied services, even in conventional markets, because of which, companies are focusing on improving their application management services.

– In addition to this rise in DevOps, the region also marks a significant demand for SaaS-based applications. The United States is expected be the largest market for public cloud services, by the end of 2018, as the discrete manufacturing, professional services, and banking are investing heavily into cloud adoption.

Competitive Landscape

The synthetic monitoring market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, agreements, expansions, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. Most businesses across the whole spectrum combine at least two or three different tools to monitor and run their IT infrastructure. The tools are usually available in three distribution models such as SaaS, open-source software, and closed source solutions, by which the rivalry in the market is becoming strong. Key players are CA Technologies, Dynatrace LLC, SmartBear Software, etc.

Recent developments in the market are –

– September 2018 – Swisscom and CA Technologies partnered to launch an innovative open banking hub. They partnered to create a secure interface that connects financial institutions with third parties, including fintech startup companies.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Implementation of SLA for Monitoring

4.3.2 Increase in Microservices for More Functionality and Reliability

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 No Real-Time Monitoring for End Users

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 API Monitoring

6.1.2 Website Monitoring

6.1.3 Mobile Application Monitoring

6.2 By End-user Vertical

6.2.1 BFSI

6.2.2 IT and Telecommunication

6.2.3 Retail

6.2.4 Government

6.2.5 Manufacturing and Automotive

6.2.6 Military and Defense

6.2.7 Other End-user Verticals

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 CA Technologies

7.1.2 Dynatrace LLC

7.1.3 SmartBear Software

7.1.4 HP Enterprise

7.1.5 Dell Technologies

7.1.6 BMC Software, Inc.

7.1.7 Oracle Corporation

7.1.8 IBM Corporation

7.1.9 Rigor, Inc.

7.1.10 SolarWinds Inc.

7.1.11 Bitbar

7.1.12 AppDynamics (Cisco)

7.1.13 New Relic, Inc.

7.1.14 Apica AB

7.1.15 Monitis Inc.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

