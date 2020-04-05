Vein Illuminator Market to Witness CAGR XX% Growth in Revenue During the Period 2016 – 2024
Vein illuminator is a device having visualizing technology which helps healthcare professionals to locate a superficial vein for venipuncture. This is a hand held device which can be hold above the skin of the patient. The device is able to display the vasculature on the surface of the skin.
Thus locating and puncturing the vein becomes easy without much discomfort to the patient during venepuncture. The device is generally used for the geriatric patients as the skin is fragile and it becomes difficult for doctors and nurses to locate a vein.
Also the device is used for dark skinned patients, obese patients, whose veins may not be visible or palpable, patients suffering from burn injuries, agitated patients etc. thus it can be used for wide variety of patients to pricking unnecessary needle sticks to the patient.
Vein illuminator market comprises of the devices used for vein translucency during venipuncture procedure. The device is available as table top vein illuminators and hand held vein illuminator. These devices have high adoption rate in hospitals and clinics and it comes under infrared and ultrasound vein illuminator technology types.
Vein illuminator market revenue is growing with a significant rate, this is attributed to increasing usage of this device during majority of peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) procedures in hospitals. In addition to this, the device has its usage in sclerotherapy i.e. for treating varicose veins and spider veins.
Growing healthcare expenditure and increasing inclination of doctors and nurses to adopt technologically advanced devices in their practice aids in the revenue growth of vein illuminator market. Increasing number of new product launches also drives the market for vein illuminator devices.
However higher pricing of these devices along with lower awareness of vein illumination technology is expected to hamper the growth of the vein illuminator market over the forecast period.
The vein illuminator market is segment based on the product type, technology type and end user
Vein illuminator market is segmented into following types:
By Product Type
- Table Top Devices
- Hand Held Devices
By Technology
- Infrared
- Ultrasound
By End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Blood Donation Centers
- Pathology Laboratories
Vein illuminator market revenue is expected to grow at a good growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well in the near future due to increasing inclination of doctors and nurses to use the device during venipuncture.
Also the market is anticipated to grow with a fastest CAGR over the forecast period, attributed to increasing usage of the device for the routine procedures of puncturing the vein in laboratories and blood donation centers. Increasing investment in R&D and increasing number of new product launches are the major factors estimated to drive the revenue growth of vein illuminator market.
Depending on geographic region, the vein illuminator market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA).
North America is occupying the largest regional market share in the global vein illuminator market owing to the presence of more number of market players, high awareness levels regarding the use of technologically advanced products for routine procedures such as collecting blood sample or inserting a PICC port.
Healthcare expenditure and relatively larger number of R&D exercises pertaining to product manufacturing and marketing activities in the region. Also Europe is expected to perform well in the near future due to increasing usage of technologically advanced devices such as vein illuminator in pathology laboratories and blood donation centers
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR because of increase in the number of hospital admissions and growing geriatric population in the region, thus boosting the market growth of vein illuminator market throughout the forecast period.
Some players of vein illuminator market includes AccuVein Inc., Christie Medical Holdings, Inc., Venoscope Veinlite, Elixir medical Equipment LLC, Sharn Anesthesia etc. The companies in vein illuminator market are increasingly engaged in strategic partnerships, collaborations and promotional activities to capture a greater pie of market share as the market is in the nascent stage.
