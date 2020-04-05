“

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Urea Formaldehyde market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period.

The Urea Formaldehyde market report examines the consumption patter of each segment and the factors affecting the pattern. In addition, the report focuses on the production footprint of each segment in various industries and regions across the globe.

The Urea Formaldehyde market report helps the readers grasp the changing trend in the industry supply chain, manufacturing techniques and expenses, and current scenario of the end uses in the global Urea Formaldehyde market.

All the players running in the global Urea Formaldehyde market are elaborated thoroughly in the Urea Formaldehyde market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Urea Formaldehyde market players.

market players to develop urea formaldehyde based adhesives with lower formaldehyde emissions. The leading players in the market, including BASF SE, Advachem, Ashland Inc., Ineos Group, Georgia-Pacific, and Hexion Inc account for around 8% – 10% of the urea-formaldehyde market.

Key urea formaldehyde manufacturers are focusing on developing and upgrading their products with lower formaldehyde emissions through resin formulation/composition innovation and novel manufacturing techniques. Some of the notable developments in the urea formaldehyde market are,

Chemicals giant and a key manufacturer of urea resins and formaldehyde resins, Ineos Group , is building a new chemical plant in Antwerp, Belgium, for the gas-altering facilities at a cost of US $3.42 billion. The hefty investment is expected to change the picture of chemical sector and will offer varied benefits to the Belgium and other European economies.

, is building a new chemical plant in Antwerp, Belgium, for the gas-altering facilities at a cost of US $3.42 billion. The hefty investment is expected to change the picture of chemical sector and will offer varied benefits to the Belgium and other European economies. A leading player in urea formaldehyde market, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC, has recently introduced a novel line of resins, specially designed to cater to the needs of the powder coating manufacturers. Earlier, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC created a resin that can help manufacturers offer coatings composed of lower volatile organic compounds (VOC).

has recently introduced a novel line of resins, specially designed to cater to the needs of the powder coating manufacturers. Earlier, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC created a resin that can help manufacturers offer coatings composed of lower volatile organic compounds (VOC). BASF SE , one of the leading urea formaldehyde manufacturers, is investing Rs. 16,000 crore in setting up a petrochemical production hub in Gujarat, as a part of a joint venture with Adani Group, which is the largest private thermal power producer in India.

, one of the leading urea formaldehyde manufacturers, is investing Rs. 16,000 crore in setting up a petrochemical production hub in Gujarat, as a part of a joint venture with Adani Group, which is the largest private thermal power producer in India. Acron Group , another prominent player in urea formaldehyde market , has set up a subsidiary Acron Brasil Ltd in Sãn Paulo, Brazil, as a part of a strategic plan to deeper penetrate the market. This move is strategically aimed at delivering comprehensive service to customers in Brazil while driving the sales of its own and other third-party products.

, another prominent player in urea formaldehyde market has set up a subsidiary Acron Brasil Ltd in Sãn Paulo, Brazil, as a part of a strategic plan to deeper penetrate the market. This move is strategically aimed at delivering comprehensive service to customers in Brazil while driving the sales of its own and other third-party products. A leading methanol and formaldehyde producer, Metafrax, has inked an agreement with Switzerland-based Casale SA, to jointly build urea, melamine, and ammonia facility in Gubakhka. The substantial part of products will be used onsite to manufacture synthetic gums and UFC as melamine feedstock.

Some of the key players operating in the global urea formaldehyde market are BASF SE, Advachem, Ashland Inc., Ineos Group, Georgia-Pacific, Acron Group, Hexion Inc., CHIMICA POMPONESCO S.P.A., OJSV “Perechin timber and chemical plant”, PJSC METAFRAX, Achema, Asta Chemicals Sdn. Bhd., etc.

Key Insights

Growing Applications in Thriving Wood Industry Generating Opportunities

Urea formaldehyde (UF) products, commonly referred to as aminoplasts, are increasingly gaining traction in the wood industry on account of their cost-effectiveness and robust strength. They are being widely used in the wood industry for manufacturing particleboards, fibrous boards, medium density fiber boards, and granular boards. Owing to their numerous features, such as cost-effectiveness, resistance to mold formation, easy adaptability in diverse curing conditions, low cure temperature, exceptional thermal properties, and excellent water solubility of the (uncured) resin, these resins are gaining prominence as a key wood adhesive.

End-User Preference for Urea Formaldehyde Alternatives Growing Owing to Toxicity Concerns

Despite their widespread use, formaldehyde based adhesives continue to trigger concerns, owing to their potential health impact. As formaldehyde is a suspected carcinogen, the rising toxicity concerns raised by health and environmental organizations, key regulators, and end-users are influencing urea formaldehyde manufacturers to develop new urea resins, formaldehyde resins and urea-formaldehyde resins, which emit formaldehyde in negligible amount.

Sensing the severity of such toxic concerns, many manufacturers have introduced low emitting resin system. EcoBindTM by chemical company Hexion and E-Natural® by Arclin Group has been developed to keep emissions low without compromising on the quality.

Another prominent player in urea formaldehyde market, Georgia Pacific Chemicals, has introduced LEAF® low-emission resins, a group of wood adhesive technologies, such as LEAF C2 Resins, LEAF GB resins, etc., that work in compliance with diverse green building standards and CARB Airborne Toxic Control Measure (ATCM) for Composite Panels Phase 2 emission requirements. Based on the requirements and process followed by a manufacture, LEAF C2 adhesives can be a melamine urea formaldehyde or urea formaldehyde formulation. Manufacturers’ instant action to address such concerns is in turn likely to maintain buoyancy in the adoption of urea formaldehyde resins.

Applications in Automotive and Aircraft Sector Create Sustained Opportunities

As formaldehyde has numerous useful chemical properties, it is increasingly gaining traction as an important chemical building block in a wide range of applications. The growing intermediate applications of formaldehyde-based resins in automotive, aircraft, construction, clothing and healthcare industries continues to create growth opportunities for the players in urea formaldehyde market.

Several formaldehyde-based resins and chemicals are witnessing growing adoption in manufacturing surface coatings, decorative laminates, molded automobile components, etc. for a wide range of end products, such as tires, engine parts, fuel system components, brake pads, vehicle interiors, foams in car seats body part adhesives, bumpers, and engine lubricants. These resins are also gaining demand from aircraft sector for the manufacturing of high performance thermoplastics, neopolyol esters, phenol composites, and PUFs for various end products, such as tyres, turbine lubricants, interior paneling, seat foam, brake pads, and seatbelts. Glues composed of formaldehyde-based chemistry are excellent bonding agents, and deliver high-quality performance that is extremely economical.

Urea Formaldehyde Ban in Poultry Feed in EU Can Adversely Impact Sales

Since the beginning of 2018, the adoption of formaldehyde in poultry feed is witnessing a complete ban in the European Union (EU). Poultry farmers can no longer use formaldehyde as a preservative and hygiene condition enhancer. As poultry feed is a multi-billion market in Europe, urea formaldehyde manufacturers are likely to face a significant impact due to the blanket ban issued by European Commission.

Definition

Urea formaldehyde is an amino resin and one of the most important derivatives of formaldehyde. Particleboard, plywood, and medium-density fiberboard (MDF) are the major applications of urea formaldehyde, which is manufactured from formaldehyde and urea.

About The Report

The report on urea formaldehyde market is a comprehensive amalgam of highly useful and actionable insights. The Fact.MR report provides an extensive assessment on the urea formaldehyde market, which manifests research on noteworthy dynamics, such as lucrative opportunities, key insights, trends, growth drivers, and restraints for the urea formaldehyde market. The report evaluates the size of the urea formaldehyde market in terms of volume (Kilo Tons) and value (US$ Mn).

The report offers authentic information to readers about the urea formaldehyde market meant to assist them in planning market strategies based on robust insights about urea formaldehyde market. This further gives the manufacturers operating in urea formaldehyde market a better idea about the existing and the future growth potential of the urea formaldehyde market. Relying on the report insights and information offered on urea formaldehyde market, readers can plan smart strategies and can make well informed decisions to gain a pole position in the urea formaldehyde market.

Segmentation

The report provides a through analysis and estimate on urea formaldehyde market on the basis of segmental analysis. The key segments identified in urea formaldehyde market include region, application, and end-use. Fact.MR analysts have analyzed the urea formaldehyde market segments, thereby, providing an explicit comparison between key market data, including the market share, revenue, volume, and Y-o-Y growth. The report also carries regional performance of urea formaldehyde market, classifying the market into North America, Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

Addition Questions Answered

Apart from the information provided here, the report also answers additional questions related to urea formaldehyde market, including but not limited to,

What will be the urea formaldehyde market size in 2025?

Which are the key strategies of market giants to maintain their monopoly, and what will be their y-o-y growth during the forecast period?

Which application of urea formaldehyde market will hold the highest revenue for market players in 2020?

Which region is offering most lucrative opportunities to manufacturers in urea formaldehyde market?

Which end user of urea formaldehyde will drive the highest sales during the foreseeable period?

What will be the y-o-y growth rate of urea formaldehyde market in North America in next four years?

Research Methodology

Key insights offered on urea formaldehyde market are fully based on dynamic research methodology that is followed by the analysts at FactMR to create the urea formaldehyde market report. The report is amalgam of powerful and through primary and secondary researches to obtain key information about all spheres of the urea-formaldehyde market. Analysts have performed a comprehensive research to obtain the numbers and data mentioned in the report, such as revenue share, CAGR, and y-o-y growth of all the segments in urea formaldehyde market.

The exclusive methodology followed by Fact.MR ensures authenticity of every detail mentioned in the report. The valuable insights about urea formaldehyde market are presented in a way to assist readers in making well-informed decisions to grow their businesses in the urea formaldehyde market.

The Urea Formaldehyde market report answers the following queries:

Why consumers are highly inclined towards the consumption of segment in the Urea Formaldehyde market? What are the opportunities available for players operating in the global Urea Formaldehyde market? Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Urea Formaldehyde market? Why region leads the global Urea Formaldehyde market? What are the drivers and restraints affecting the market size of the global Urea Formaldehyde market?

What the report encloses for the readers:

Critical insights of each segment, including volume growth outlook, and demand & supply pattern.

A to Z of each player – positives & negatives, current status, future developments – of the global Urea Formaldehyde market.

Detailed information regarding the trends influencing the growth of the global Urea Formaldehyde market.

In-depth assessment on the utilization of Urea Formaldehyde in each end use industry.

Historical data and future growth outlook of the global Urea Formaldehyde market.

