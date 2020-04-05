In 2020, the Tail Lift market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Tail Lift market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Tail Lift market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Tail Lift market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Tail Lift market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Tail Lift market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report.

Continuous Developments in the Market to Upsurge the Overall Sales of the Tail Lifts

The global market for tail lift is anticipated to remain highly consolidated over the forecast period with only few players expected to hold more than 2/3rd of market share. Some of the key manufacturers engaged in the global tail lift market are Cargotec Corporation, Dhollandia N.V., PALFINGER AG, Anteo, Bär Cargolift and Tailifts South Africa (Pty) Ltd. These market players play a significant role in the development and transformation of the global tail lift market. The leading players are primarily involved in the acquisitions and merger activities and also performing R&D for enhancing the quality of products.

For e.g.

On 30 th April 2019, Hiab, a part of Cargotec Corporation launched next generation column lift DEL DL500. This new range of tail lift can be installed in light duty vehicles and offers higher reliability and operational efficiency.

April 2019, Hiab, a part of Cargotec Corporation launched next generation column lift DEL DL500. This new range of tail lift can be installed in light duty vehicles and offers higher reliability and operational efficiency. On 1st May 2018, Anteo, a leading manufacturer entered into a partnership contract with Tommy Gate to expand its light and medium duty tail lift product range in the global market.

These merger and acquisition strategies will enable key market players to further consolidate their position in the tail lift market.

