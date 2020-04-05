Rise in new technologies and rapid innovations in healthcare market will create opportunities for companies that are striving to plunge into sinusitis treatment market. Sinusitis can be acute and if not treated can lead to chronic condition wherein different germs like bacteria and viruses can block the nasal cavities or are filled with fluid.

There are common symptoms like common cold, fever, headache, sore throat, cough and others. If sinusitis is not treated or diagnosed it can lead to complications like brain abscess and meningitis. Primary treatment for sinusitis is antibiotics and at severe stage by decongestants. There are blood test, ciliary function test, CT scan of the sinuses, nasal cytology and allergy testing and MRI of the sinuses.

According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 11.7 million people in the U.S. visits to physician offices for diagnosis of chronic sinusitis.

Factors contributing for growth of sinusitis treatment market are demand for diagnostic test and antibiotics, patient education programs by companies and hospitals for increasing awareness among the public. Advancement in technology, myriad of people suffering from common cold and no age specific are additional factors that will drive the market over the forecasted period.

Though the sinusitis treatment market is expected to generate significant revenue throughout the forecast period, the availability of the test and high cost of diagnostic test for sinusitis is a major challenge for overall growth of the sinusitis treatment market. Major challenge for the pharmaceutical companies is clinical trial for drugs.

The global market for sinusitis treatment is segmented on basis of types, treatment and regional presence:

Segmentation by Type of Sinusitis Acute Sinusitis Sub-acute Sinusitis Chronic Sinusitis



Segmentation by Treatment of Sinusitis Allergen Immunotherapy Antibiotics Antihistamines and Decongestants Expectorants Nasal Corticosteroids Oral Corticosteroids



With increasing base of sinusitis sufferers, the sinusitis treatment market is expected to have tremendous growth during the forecast period (2016-2026). Companies are focusing on developing of novel drug products for sinusitis. Due to rapid innovations and advance technology there is huge potential in sinusitis treatment market.

On the basis of region presence, sinusitis treatment market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Currently, North America dominates the global market for sinusitis treatment due to high prevalence rate of sinusitis, followed by Europe. According to CDC, 29.4 million people diagnosed sinusitis in North American. However factors such as lack of knowledge of diagnostic test and lack of awareness among people about sinusitis will hamper the market growth in regions like Asia-pacific and RoW

Some of the key market players in the manufacturing of the treatment products (antibiotics) for sinusitis includes Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly And Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co, Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Reddys Lab, and Novartis AG.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Sinusitis Treatment Market Segments

Sinusitis Treatment Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Sinusitis Treatment Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Sinusitis Treatment Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Sinusitis Treatment Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: