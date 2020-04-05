Sales Revenue in the Hyperpigmentation Treatment Market to Witness Growth at Robust CAGR XX% During 2016 – 2022
Hyperpigmentation refers to darkening of the skin characterized by excess production or accumulation of melanin, a pigment which primarily determines the skin color. Hyperpigmentation can be a diffuse (spread over large area of a body) or focal (restricted to certain body part) and can affect any part of the body, mostly face, hands and chest.
Hyperpigmentation is clinically harmless condition but it can be of concern cosmetically. Some of the common causes of hyperpigmentation include inflammation, skin injury, phytophotodermatitis (photo toxicity), lentigines, melisma, melanoma or even it can be a drug-induced condition. Hyperpigmentation can be treated by two approaches viz. Drug/Pharmacological treatment and Cosmetic treatment.
Expanding aging population and increasing incidence of skin disorders are the primary contributors to the growth of global hyperpigmentation treatment market. Moreover, growing demand for the skin lightening, upgraded lifestyle, global climate changes and global warming, rising number of smokers, increasing disposable income can drive the global hyperpigmentation treatment market.
In spite of this stringent regulatory policies and safety concerns associated with the use of cosmetic products for skin lightening can hinder the growth of global hyperpigmentation treatment market.
The global hyperpigmentation treatment market has been segmented on the basis of treatment type, retail sales channels and geography.
Based on treatment type, the global hyperpigmentation treatment market is divided into following:
- Pharmacological therapy
- Synthetic Origin
- Hydroquinone
- Topical Corticoids (steroids)
- Azelaic acid
- Ascorbic acid (Vitamin C)
- Natural Origin
- Kojik acid
- Liquorice extract
- Citrus Extracts
- Synthetic Origin
- Non-pharmacological/Cosmetic Therapy
- Laser treatment
- Chemical peels and bleach
- Microdermabrasion
- Skin grafting/Plastic surgery
Based on retail sales channels, the global hyperpigmentation treatment market is divided into following:
- Skin Clinics
- Drug and Cosmetic Stores
- Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
The global hyperpigmentation treatment market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR due to availability of various treatment options and rapid adoption of new technologies. The non-pharmacological or cosmetic therapy sub-segment is expected to contribute more to the global hyperpigmentation market owing to their quick results. Customer demand for the skin brightening products is expected to increase during the forecast period of 2016-2021 due to increasing aesthetic concern.
Geographically, the global hyperpigmentation treatment market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to hold the largest share in global hyperpigmentation treatment market because of rising aging demographics. Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative region for the new entrants in the global hyperpigmentation treatment market.
Some of the major players in the global hyperpigmentation treatment market include Biocosmetic Research Labs, Episciences, Inc., Vivier Pharma, Inc., La Roche-Posay, Pierre Fabre Dermo Cosmetique, Bayer AG, Alvogen, Inc., Allergan, Inc., Obagi Medical Products Inc., SkinCeuticals International, L’oréal Paris and others.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Hyperpigmentation Treatment Market Segments
- Hyperpigmentation Treatment Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015
- Hyperpigmentation Treatment Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
- Hyperpigmentation Treatment Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Hyperpigmentation Treatment Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis includes
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Report Highlights:
- Shifting Industry dynamics
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends
- Key Competition landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
