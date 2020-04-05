The global Runtime Application Self-Protection market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides competitive landscape of the RASP market, thereby listing out all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the market share of several key players for the year 2016. Arxan Technologies, Inc., Veracode, Contrast Security, Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Signal Sciences, VASCO Data Security International, Inc., Pradeo, IMMUNIO, Prevoty Inc., and Waratek are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

On the basis of component, the market has been divided into solution and services. Furthermore, the solutions segment is divided into web applications, mobile applications and others. The services sub segment is further divided into professional services and managed services. In terms of market share, in 2016, solutions was the highest revenue generating segment and services segment is expected to witness highest CAGR growth over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. On the basis of deployment the global RASP market is sub segmented into on-premise and cloud. On-premise segment is expected to hold highest market share over the forecast period. By industry vertical the global RASP market is divided in to BFSI, IT and telecommunications, government and defense, energy and utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and others.

The global runtime application self-protection market is segmented as below.

By Component

Solution Web applications Mobile applications Others

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



