Skin is the largest and one of the most complex organs of the body. It is the body’s first protective shield against diseases, infection, dirt, and foreign objects. Skin also helps to regulate the body temperature and protects it from ultraviolet rays, bacteria, and viruses. The human skin has to sustain various disorders, ranging from itching to infection caused by viruses, bacteria, and fungi, as well as excessive exposure to the sun that can lead to sunburn, brown spots, drying of skin, wrinkling, and skin cancer.

Redness, itching, swelling, and burning are caused due to any inflammation or clog on the skin. Allergies, irritants, and certain diseases and immune system problems cause rashes and other skin conditions. Common skin diseases include skin cancer, acne, psoriasis, nail infection acne, eczema, and other skin conditions. Dermatology is the diagnosis and treatment of conditions related to skin, hair, and nails. Dermatological diagnostic devices are used for identifying and monitoring skin conditions.

Dermatoscope, imaging technique, and microscope are some examples of dermatology diagnostic devices. Dermatoscope is a surface microscope used to examine the skin lesion in dermatoscopy. Dermatoscopy requires a powerful lighting system and high quality magnifying lens, to examine the skin structure and patterns.

Dermatoscope is mainly used to assess pigmented skin lesion, skin tumor, scabies, fungal infection, and hair loss; and for locating a splinter, examining nail fold capillaries in cutaneous lupus erythematosus or systemic sclerosis, and detection of melanoma. It is also used to distinguish certain skin conditions, such as lichen planus, from others such as psoriasis and eczema.

North America dominates the global market for dermatology diagnostic devices as a result of the increasing incidences of skin disorders such as psoriasis and melanoma, highly organized health care infrastructure, and increasing awareness about aesthetic procedures in the region.

Asia is expected to exhibit a high growth rates in the next five years in the global dermatology diagnostic device market, with China and India being the fastest-growing markets in Asia Pacific. The key driving forces for the dermatology diagnostic device market in developing countries are the large pool of patients, rising standards of living, increasing government initiatives, growing demand for quality medical care, rising health care expenditure, and increasing health care awareness in the region.

Rising incidences of skin disorders (such as pigmentation, psoriasis, vascular lesion, and several tanning issues), increasing prevalence of skin cancer, growing demand for dermatologists, rise in geriatric population, increasing awareness about non-invasive aesthetic procedures, technological advancements in dermatology diagnostic devices as well as in the field of medical science, increase in health care awareness, and rise in health care expenditure are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global dermatology diagnostic device market.

However, poor dermatology care, strict regulatory requirements for medical devices, reimbursement issues, competitive pricing of low-cost manufacturers, and availability of low cost substitutes act as major restraints for the growth of the global dermatology diagnostic device market.

Increasing demand for technologically advanced and sophisticated diagnostic devices to examine patients pose an opportunity for the global dermatology diagnostic device market.

Key segments covered in this report are:

By type Imaging techniques Dermatoscopes Microscopes

By application Skin cancer diagnosis Others



Top companies profiled in this report are:

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Nikon Corporation

Leica Microsystems GmbH

MELA Sciences, Inc.

GE Healthcare Ltd.

Bruker Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Heine Optotechnik GmbH

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc.

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Photomedex, Inc.

Welch Allyn, Inc.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



Key features of this report